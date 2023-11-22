Easy Crypto - New Zealand’s Largest Crypto Retailer - Launches A New Stablecoin And Crypto Wallet

Easy Crypto, New Zealand’s largest non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of two new products that address two of the biggest barriers to crypto adoption in New Zealand - volatility and complexity. The NZ dollar backed stablecoin called NZDD offers a stable entry into the digital marketplace, marrying the trustworthiness of the New Zealand Dollar with all the benefits of blockchain. And to store the asset - a brand-new crypto wallet offering one easy wallet for all your cryptocurrencies.

“According to the FMA, roughly 10% of the New Zealand population own crypto assets. What are the key barriers restricting others from getting involved? These often include volatility and complexity and as New Zealand’s largest non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, we’re focused on solving these challenges as digitisation grows. Kiwis need a seamless onramp to crypto,” says Easy Crypto’s Co-Founder and CEO Janine Grainger.

“Everything is going digital - including currency - but what makes many people hesitate is the stability of these assets. We wanted to change this by offering a trusted NZ dollar backed ‘stablecoin’ - NZDD - that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital age. NZDD brings the benefits of digitisation to the New Zealand Dollar; backed 1:1 with Kiwi dollars held in a bare trust; meaning your NZDD is safe and flexible. The stablecoin has also been structured to fit in with New Zealand regulations," explains Janine.

Coupled to this, Easy Crypto has made it even simpler to trade and store digital assets like NZDD with a crypto wallet made for humans. “Managing your crypto shouldn’t be daunting; and you certainly shouldn't need a collection of different wallets. We wanted to simplify the crypto experience, offering a secure, all-in-one solution to effortlessly and securely store and manage digital assets for both beginners and seasoned crypto investors,” explains Janine.

Both of these products are aimed at simplifying the crypto experience so that for Kiwis, getting started with crypto has never been easier.

Get into crypto without the drama

Stablecoins represent a category of cryptocurrencies backed by reserve assets, such as fiat currency or precious metals. They have gained popularity for their ability to combine the rapid transaction processing, security and efficient features of crypto with the reliability of the underlying asset - in this case the New Zealand Dollar.

What does this mean in the real world? For first-time investors, NZDD offers a stable way to start investing in the digital world and a ‘safe haven in the crypto storm’. For experienced investors and traders, NZDD is a stable store of value and liquidity.

“Critically, NZDD will move NZ forward as a nation, giving us a digital, programmable currency that can do everything the NZD can do, but faster, more efficiently and in a way that is interoperable with the future digitisation of assets,” add Janine.

The stablecoin offers users fast, robust and reliable low cost transactions and 24/7 access to the currency (without unnecessary bureaucratic banking paperwork, excessive fees or lengthy timelines). It also enables safe, fast peer to peer transactions such as sending money home from overseas.

A wallet that takes the complicated out of crypto

The Easy Crypto wallet has been designed to deliver the simplest and the safest experience for anyone looking to manage their cryptocurrency. It acts as ‘one wallet for all your crypto’ - with unlimited sub-wallets, multiple blockchains and a broad breadth of coins backed by state of the art security - all within a single simple app. And it’s self-custodial which means users hold their own coins, not Easy Crypto, just like they would their own traditional wallet!

“‘Easy’ lies at the heart of everything Easy Crypto does - it's in our DNA and now that we've turned our attention to wallets, we’ve applied the same business values and principles to reducing complexity and confusion with a wallet for anyone whether you are new to the space or a crypto pro,” explains Janine.

The wallet allows users to import and safely manage multiple accounts within the same wallet and once set up, they’ll be able to buy and sell from a growing list of over 50 of the most popular cryptocurrencies and tokens.

In addition, they won't have to worry about losing their keys or access to digital assets thanks to cutting edge security and recovery features. “This includes multi-party computation (MPC), bringing enterprise grade security to a consumer wallet. There’s also a new Social Recovery feature helping you recover your wallet should you lose it,” explains Janine. In effect, your family and friends become your safety net rather than having to note down or remember seed phrases or digital keys.

Making crypto more accessible for all

“The launch of not only one but two industry-shaping products is a proud moment for our team and one that we’re confident will continue to drive even broader uptake of crypto,” explains Janine.

Join the ‘NZDD’ revolution today and experience the future of digital currency - visit www.nzdd.com.

To experience the Easy Crypto Wallet and take control of your digital assets effortlessly with seamless crypto swaps, visit easycrypto.com or download the app via Google Play store or the Apple App store.

Disclaimer: Crypto is volatile, carries risk and the value can go up and down. Past performance is not an indicator of future returns. Please do your own research.

