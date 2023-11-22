Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AI’s Insurance Processing Solution

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 10:09 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

AI has been one of the most disruptive technologies ever released, and has already had far-reaching impacts in many industries. The insurance industry, and specifically the processing of claims, stands much to gain from the introduction of AI. Traditional insurance processing requires a lot of time, money, and accuracy that frequently goes unrealized. There are also no established and efficient insurance data intake methods in place in PM/EHR systems.

Due to the inefficiency of the existing system, health insurance denied claims annually cost an incredible $262 billion. 27% of all denied claims, which is equivalent to $71 billion, is due to errors at patient registration, which is very early in the claims process. This huge waste of money is equivalent to 1/60 of all healthcare spending in the US, and a third of all hospital administrative costs. Clearly, there is a lot of financial gain from reducing this amount of waste.

There are four main reasons that there are so many errors in the insurance processing procedure. Firstly, conventional insurance processing requires human expertise to identify the correct patient information. For example, not only does the insurance payer need to be identified, but also their electronic eligibility payer ID and the accurate claims payer ID where claims must be submitted. This information can be fickle to find because most insurance cards don’t clearly designate this information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Secondly, there are a lot of hoops to jump through to correctly identify the correct payer’s location. Insurance companies such as BlueCross BlueShield, Medicare, and Tricare have very specific requirements to select the right locality. Failure to identify it correctly can lead to the claim being denied right off the bat. This is tied to the third error cause, which is human error. The employees that are handling the claims might select the wrong locality, and even the current digital intake systems struggle to decode information from the insurance cards alone. In fact, the error rate is 19.3% among all healthcare insurance information reporting, meaning there is a mistake for every 1 in 5 claims.

Finally, many of the current Optimal Character Recognition (OCR) softwares solutions struggle to identify insurance information that isn’t printed on a card. This proves to be a huge setback for claims processing, because most of the major insurance companies don’t print payer IDs on cards, which leads to cumbersome human intervention. Traditional OCR solutions also can’t process digital insurance cards, even though this is becoming a more popular method with patients. The existing technology is clearly outdated, and without complete reconstruction, there is no way to eliminate misidentified payer and payment information, incorrect data entry from human error, and inaccurate coverage determination.

This is where AI comes in- it is the best way to overcome these limitations in the insurance claims process. Some current AI powered solutions are designed to verify insurance information on a human. They have been trained on 4,000+ insurance payers and 20,000+ insurance plan types in order to quickly validate the information with payers in less than 5 seconds. This information, such as the insurance type, the group number, the claims PayerID, and plan type are all almost instantly identifiable with AI. Traditional insurance processing can take 5-15 minutes to collect the information manually.

These AI solutions can help save a lot of money with their higher accuracy rates. Each reworked claim due to incorrect information input costs $25 per claim, plus net charges incurred by rerouting. Providers can save up to 80% using AI powered insurance card information capturing services. The future is looking very bright for the insurance claims industry if they choose to pursue this technology further.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hugh Grant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 