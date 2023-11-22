Company-X Announces Head Of Sales And Marketing

Software specialist, Company-X, has named Damian Bartolomucci as its new Head of Sales and Marketing.

Damian Bartolomucci

Bartolomucci brings nearly 20 years of experience in marketing communications, brand development and lead generation to Company-X and has collaborated with clients across various industries and sectors.

The Canadian national joins Company-X from one of New Zealand’s leading Video on Demand SaaS platforms, Shift72.

In his new role at Company-X, Bartolomucci is responsible for developing and executing the company's global sales and marketing strategy. He will also work closely with the rest of the leadership team to ensure that the company is aligned on its overall business goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Damian to the team,” said Company-X co-founder Jeremy Hughes.

“What impressed me about Damian was every single person that we talked to said he was either amazing to work with or amazing to work for. They all said he brings fantastic energy every day. He’s a perfect fit for Company-X values and culture.”

Bartolomucci is excited to join Company-X.

“I have come to know Company-X as the leading technology employer brand in the Waikato and nationally,” he said.

“Before joining, I conducted extensive research on the leadership, team, and potential within the national and global technology industry and there was no way I could turn the offer down.”

Bartolomucci was particularly impressed with Company-X’s vision to create systems that run the world better, its software specialist services, and its software as a service (SaaS) products Voxcoda and Aryde.

Voxcoda puts you in control of your voice-overs with a flexible, easy-to-use text-to-speech technology platform that anyone can use.

Aryde delivers fully integrated digital solutions to transform your people-moving business.

“I remember being a kid who desperately wanted a Nintendo Virtual Boy headset after paying nearly $20 for six minutes of Virtuality VR at Canada’s Wonderland in the 90’s,” Bartolomucci said.

“Now I get to walk into an office every day filled with high-end VR tech and software that this company is building and it’s a nostalgic thrill.

“I am thrilled to join an incredible team, that continuously pushes the boundaries to solve big problems and I look forward to being part of the Company-X story.”

About Company-X

Company-X’s reputation is built on creating systems that run the world better.

Company-X is a leader in the defence, infrastructure, software as a service (SaaS) and technology sectors; innovating systems through software to tackle key challenges for businesses and government agencies.

Company-X builds highly skilled, tightly knit, self-managing, and co-located teams. Our insourced teams stay with projects throughout the development lifecycle to efficiently address complex problems with speed and specialised expertise.

Co-founded by directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X is celebrating a decade of business in 2023.

For more information about Company-X, visit www.companyx.com, or contact us via email (hello@companyx.com) or phone at +64 7 825 8606.

