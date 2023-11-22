Celebration Of Business At The 2degrees Wellington Regional Business Awards 2023

Business-people from all over the Wellington region came together at the 2degrees Wellington Regional Business Excellence Awards on Friday 17th November to celebrate their efforts, drive and determination, as well as their contribution to our communities over the past year.

The awards, now in the 15th year, were organised by the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the businesses that contribute to the region’s vibrant and successful business community.

‘What an amazing evening of recognising the huge contribution businesses make to our region. The business community here in our region, and the Hutt Valley particularly, is brilliant. Every day they are making the most fantastic products, innovating, providing the best support services, running the best cafés and hospitality venues, creating jobs, exporting products all over the world, and driving our local economy. So, it was real honour to be involved in this evening which recognises some of our most amazing businesses.’ said Patrick McKibbin, CEO of the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce. ‘This year we had 40% more entries than ever before, which meant our judges really had a task on their hands to select the finalists. From over 45 finalists we had some very special winners.’

The winners were:

Special Categories

Diversity and Inclusion – New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport, Upper Hutt

– New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport, Upper Hutt Best Small Business – Contemporary Korowai Designs Ltd, Wainuiomata

– Contemporary Korowai Designs Ltd, Wainuiomata Excellence in Sustainable and Environmental Practices – East By West Ferries, Wellington

– East By West Ferries, Wellington Young Businessperson of the Year – Joshua Ross. Lower Hutt

Business Categories

Excellence in Service and Support – PaySauce, Lower Hutt

– PaySauce, Lower Hutt Excellence in Manufacturing – AROTEC Diagnostics Limited, Lower Hutt

– AROTEC Diagnostics Limited, Lower Hutt Excellence in Technology and Innovation – Times-7, Lower Hutt

– Times-7, Lower Hutt Excellence in Hospitality, Tourism, and Retail – Sarin Hotels, Lower Hutt

– Sarin Hotels, Lower Hutt Excellence in Construction, Trades, and Infrastructure – Paradise Painting Services Ltd, Wellington

One winner from the five business categories, PaySauce from Lower Hutt, was selected as the overall Supreme Winner.

Jaime Monaghan, Chief Financial Officer, from PaySauce commented, ‘It was such a privilege to accept the award on behalf of Asantha Wijeyeratne and PaySauce, especially given just how much incredible talent was in the room.’

The awards were also a chance to induct four businesses into the Wellington Region Business Hall of Fame. This Business Hall of Fame is a unique award that recognises and celebrates those enduring businesses that have made significant contributions to the economic and social fabric of our region over many years. The four businesses that were recognised were:

Hutt Gas and Plumbing Systems Limited – Lower Hutt

METCO Engineering – Lower Hutt

NME Group - Lower Hutt

Wheelers Shoes – Upper Hutt

The Awards were made possible by a great group of sponsors including, 2degrees, PKF Kendons, Hutt City Council, Pertronic Industries Limited, Te Awa Kairangi, Fletcher Construction, New Zealand Media & Entertainment (NZME), THE SEBEL, Bank of New Zealand, Upper Hutt City Council, CentrePort Ltd, Woburn International, Metco Engineering Ltd, Waihanga Ara Rau, Lower Hutt Events Centre, Clarative Media, Cameron Harrison Butchery and Delicatessen ,Cossie Club Upper Hutt, and Blue Star New Zealand.

