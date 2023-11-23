Kiwis Dive Back Into Travel, Look For High-value Insurance

International travel is bouncing back, with a 70% jump in Kiwis going on holiday through September, according to the most recent statistics. And travel insurance is in hot demand, as cash-conscious Kiwis look for value and peace of mind for their adventures.

Today Canstar is proud to announce its Travel Insurance Outstanding Value Awards, across several categories. The winners of this year’s awards are:

International Travel Insurance: House of Travel, Southern Cross Travel Insurance, Tower, Worldcare.

House of Travel, Tower, Worldcare. Seniors Travel Insurance: AMP, Southern Cross Travel Insurance, Worldcare.

AMP, Southern Cross Travel Insurance, Worldcare. South Pacific Cruise: House of Travel, Tower, Worldcare.

Canstar New Zealand spokesperson Irene Chapple said Kiwis are diving back into travel, but are more cautious given the upheaval of recent years. Kiwis are also looking for value from their insurance, given it is often a reluctant purchase.

“Canstar is always looking for the best value offers for consumers, and our Outstanding Value Travel Insurance Awards recognise the providers that deliver the most extensive features, for the best value.

"Arranging any sort of travel can be hectic at the best of times, and we hope these awards go some way to helping consumers with their decisions."

Southern Cross Travel Insurance CEO Jo McCauley said the awards highlight the team’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional coverage and service to travellers both domestic and international.

“It’s extra-rewarding to receive this recognition in what has been another challenging year, starting with the closure of airports as a result of the extreme weather events in Auckland and Hawke’s Bay in January and February.

“Our team at Southern Cross Travel Insurance is incredibly honoured to receive the Canstar Outstanding Value Awards for both the international and senior traveller categories in Aotearoa New Zealand, and we remain committed to upholding an excellence in standards in the industry."

David Wallace, Chief Sales Officer of Allianz New Zealand, which offers a number of insurance products, said: “We are delighted with these achievements and that our partners, House of Travel, Tower and AMP, have received this recognition. Obtaining comprehensive travel insurance is more important than ever. If you can’t afford travel insurance, you simply can’t afford to travel.”

Canstar’s panel of experts noted Southern Cross’s competitive premiums for seniors, and high levels of cover for international travel insurance. The panel also recognised Worldcare’s consistently strong performance, along with its competitive pricing and policy features. House of Travel was commended for its high level of cover, combined with high-value pricing. Tower joined the winners’ club due to the insurer’s price performance, while AMP’s competitive premiums and above-average feature scores also saw it earn a position on the winners’ table.

