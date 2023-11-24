Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Marlborough Wine Producer, Lawson’s Dry Hills Excel With Two Major Sustainability Awards

Friday, 24 November 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: Lawson's Dry Hills

Lawson’s Dry Hills experienced an extraordinary night last night. After being awarded a commendation at the Sustainable Business Awards in the category of Climate Action Leader, the company then went on to win the Excellence in Sustainability Award at the New Zealand International Business Awards.

The Sustainable Business Awards, which have been running for 21 years, recognise and celebrate success in sustainability and are open to any company in New Zealand. Held at the Auckland Museum, the awards spanned sectors from food and beverage to education, health, forestry and energy. There were nine finalists in the Climate Action Leader category, sponsored by Waka Kotahi, which was awarded to Ecotricity, with Lawson’s Dry Hills receiving the commendation as runner up.

Thrilled with the result, the team dashed across town to the Viaduct Events Centre to be present at the New Zealand International Business Awards run by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. These prestigious awards date back 50+ years, and proudly track New Zealand's history of successful export businesses. The formal, black-tie event was attended by over 500 people and celebrated ten business categories.

The Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by Kiwibank, recognised organisations that embed sustainability into the fabric of their business, achieving international growth while having a positive impact on people and the planet.

The judges said "Lawson's Dry Hills Wines are leaders of sustainability in their industry and it makes them stand out from the pack. Sustainability is clearly embedded throughout the business. The company demonstrated clear maturity and understanding of the different drivers of verification and certification. Lawson's Dry Hills knew what they were doing and they did it for the industry."

Commenting on the award, General Manager Sion Barnsley said, “What a night! We were delighted to be recognised at the Sustainable Business Awards, but to then receive the Excellence in Sustainability Award at the NZIBA was almost unbelievable!” He continued, “Receiving these awards is true recognition of something we’ve been doing for well over a decade. It’s just what we do.”

