Somar Digital Recognised In Deloitte's 2023 Fast 50 Awards, Showcasing Exceptional Growth In The New Zealand Tech Sector

Friday, 24 November 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: Somar Digital

Somar Digital, a leading digital agency based in Wellington, has been named the 39th fastest-growing company in New Zealand in Deloitte's annual Fast 50 awards for 2023.

The Fast 50 Awards, conducted by Deloitte, celebrate and recognise the fastest-growing technology companies in New Zealand. This year, Somar Digital's impressive growth has earned the company a well-deserved place among the top performers in the country.

Somar Digital specialises in providing a wide range of digital services, including web design, web development, hosting, and digital marketing to create experiences that put people at the heart of everything they do. The company's ability to adapt to market trends, coupled with its focus on customer satisfaction, has played a pivotal role in its remarkable growth trajectory. The Fast 50 Awards are a testament to Somar Digital's commitment to innovation, resilience, and excellence.

Fiona Reid, CEO of Somar Digital, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the company's inclusion in the Fast 50 list. "Being recognised by Deloitte in the Fast 50 Awards is a tremendous honour for Somar Digital. This achievement exemplifies the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as the trust and support of our clients. We are proud to contribute to the dynamic tech ecosystem in New Zealand and look forward to continued growth and innovation."

Deloitte's Fast 50 Awards evaluate companies based on their revenue growth over the past three years, and Somar Digital's remarkable performance in this regard highlights its ability to navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities in a competitive market.

About Somar Digital - www.somar.co.nz:

Founded in Wellington in 2008, Somar Digital provides a full suite of web services and design expertise, putting people at the heart of every digital experience. This includes user experience / user interface design, rapid development, customised Silverstripe solutions, cloud hosting + support, agile delivery and research workshops.

Key clients include Metlink, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Te Whatu Ora Health NZ (formerly Te Hiringa Hauora/Health Promotion Agency), Whānau Āwhina Plunket, Cancer Society New Zealand, MSD and New Zealand Red Cross.

