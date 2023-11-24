Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Retail Spending Falls In September 2023 Quarter – Media Release

Friday, 24 November 2023, 10:32 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The total retail sales volume fell 3.4 percent in the September 2023 quarter compared with the September 2022 quarter, when adjusting for price effects, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This fall followed a 3.5-percent decrease in the June 2023 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter.

“Decreases in hardware and motor vehicle retailing drove the fall in the total volume of retail sales in the September 2023 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter,” business financial statistics manager Katrina Dewbery said.

Thirteen of the 15 retail industries had lower total retail sales volumes in the September 2023 quarter compared with the September 2022 quarter.


Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:
 

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
