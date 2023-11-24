Allianz Partners Wins Eleven Awards In The Canstar Travel Ratings

Allianz Partners travel insurance partners have won 11 awards in this years’ Canstar 2023 Travel Insurance Ratings.

House of Travel, Tower Insurance, AMP and Worldcare have placed as winners across all four categories, highlighting the strength and quality of Allianz Partners’ on and offline travel insurance offerings across multiple channels.

Allianz Partners’ Travel Insurer Outstanding Value Awards wins include:

International Travel Insurance: House of Travel, Tower, Worldcare.

Trans-Tasman Travel Insurance: House of Travel, Tower, Worldcare.

Seniors Travel Insurance: AMP, Worldcare.

South Pacific Cruise: House of Travel, Tower, Worldcare.

Allianz Partners’ Chief Sales Officer, David Wallace says: “We are delighted with these achievements and that our partners, House of Travel, Tower and AMP, have received this recognition. Obtaining comprehensive travel insurance is more important than ever. If you can’t afford travel insurance, you simply can’t afford to travel.”

Canstar New Zealand spokesperson Irene Chapple says: “Canstar’s always looking for the best value offers for consumers, and our Outstanding Value travel insurance awards recognise the providers that deliver the most extensive features, for the best value. Arranging any sort of travel can be hectic at the best of times and we hope these awards go some way to helping consumers with their decisions."

Canstar’s 2023 Travel Insurance Ratings saw 18 products rated across 44 providers, with five winners in total. This year in addition to Worldcare, House of Travel and AMP winning Outstanding Value awards across multiple profiles, Tower Insurance has made it to the top rated providers list for the first time.

For more information visit the Canstar website here.

