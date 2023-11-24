Comprende Named Agency Of The Year At The PMC 2023

Comprende is honoured to share that it was recognised as the "Agency of the Year" in the medium-sized agencies category at the Property Management Conference 2023. This recognition reflects their dedication to maintaining high standards of excellence, innovation, and exceptional service in the property management industry.

The honour acknowledges Comprende's commitment to redefining industry standards, elevating client experiences, and fostering collaborative relationships across the board. This achievement resonates deeply within the company, reflecting the collective efforts and unwavering support of our valued clients, dedicated tenants, and the exceptional companies we are honoured to collaborate with. The judging panel comprised of industry experts Zoltan Moricz (Executive Director, Research, CBRE), Graham Squires (Professor of Property Studies, Lincoln University) and Dr Gary Garner (Registered Valuer, Researcher, Analyst, Educator and Corporate Strategist, Garner Consulting). They were proud to be recognised alongside Rent South, Invercargill for the small agency award, Waikato Real Estate for the large agency award, and the other award winners across different categories.

"At Comprende, our journey is defined by our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and fostering meaningful connections within the property management landscape," stated CEO, Grant Foggo. "Receiving the 'Agency of the Year' award is a humbling recognition of our team's dedication and the trust bestowed upon us by our clients, tenants, and partners. We are immensely grateful for their unwavering support and belief in our vision."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Comprende extends its heartfelt gratitude to all clients, tenants, and industry partners whose unwavering support has been pivotal in achieving this milestone. This achievement serves as an inspiration to continue pushing boundaries, setting new benchmarks, and delivering excellence in the realm of property management.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Emma Rogers, Marketing Coordinator at emma@comprende.co.nz

About Comprende:

Established in 2014, Comprendé is a team of 15 practitioners providing property services across the Wellington region in Property Management, Residential Sales and Airbnb management. At Comprendé, we believe that people in property deserve more. We are a team of passionate professionals who constantly push boundaries and raise standards; not only for ourselves but also the industry. We understand that relationships are key, and we put people at the heart of everything we do, delivering on our promises and providing expert advice, support, and peace of mind.

This statement encapsulates the excitement and gratitude of Comprende while highlighting the collaborative efforts that contributed to the agency's success.

© Scoop Media

