Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ProCare Announces New Board Members At AGM

Friday, 24 November 2023, 12:35 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, held its Annual General Meeting last night, bringing together shareholders, ProCare staff and Board members to reflect on the year that has passed and redirect sights to the goals for this financial year.

A highlight of the evening was welcoming new board member Dr Karl Cole (Ngāi Tahu) from Papatoetoe Family Doctors and announcing the re-election of Dr Jodie O’Sullivan from Mt Eden 575 Doctors as Directors to the ProCare Co-operative Board.

Dr Craig King, ProCare Network Board Chair says: “We are very excited to welcome Jodie and Karl to the Board, it’s fantastic to have some individuals of their calibre join our Board and shape the way we operate. Healthcare is going through a number of changes at the moment, so having Jodie and Karl to help shape how ProCare responds is going to be exciting challenge.”

“I would also like to acknowledge the other candidates who dedicated their time and effort to putting themselves forward for the Co-operative Board. We were fortunate to have a very high standard of applicants, so I have no doubt that these people will continue to have a positive impact in their work.”

The Board also farewelled longtime Director and previous Chair, Dr Harley Aish, as he steps down from the Board after completing his maximum 9-year term.

Dr Craig King says, “Last night was also an opportunity to farewell Dr Harley, who has been an asset to the ProCare Co-operative Board for nine years. We thank him for his dedication and guidance and wish him well on his next endeavours as a Director.”

Reflecting on his time on the Board, Dr Harley Aish says, “It was a privilege to serve on the ProCare Co-operative Board for nine years, eight of those being Chair. I want to say a huge thank you to my fellow Board members, to Bindi and her executive team, and of course to the wider ProCare whānau for being wonderful to work alongside.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 