ProCare Announces New Board Members At AGM

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, held its Annual General Meeting last night, bringing together shareholders, ProCare staff and Board members to reflect on the year that has passed and redirect sights to the goals for this financial year.

A highlight of the evening was welcoming new board member Dr Karl Cole (Ngāi Tahu) from Papatoetoe Family Doctors and announcing the re-election of Dr Jodie O’Sullivan from Mt Eden 575 Doctors as Directors to the ProCare Co-operative Board.

Dr Craig King, ProCare Network Board Chair says: “We are very excited to welcome Jodie and Karl to the Board, it’s fantastic to have some individuals of their calibre join our Board and shape the way we operate. Healthcare is going through a number of changes at the moment, so having Jodie and Karl to help shape how ProCare responds is going to be exciting challenge.”

“I would also like to acknowledge the other candidates who dedicated their time and effort to putting themselves forward for the Co-operative Board. We were fortunate to have a very high standard of applicants, so I have no doubt that these people will continue to have a positive impact in their work.”

The Board also farewelled longtime Director and previous Chair, Dr Harley Aish, as he steps down from the Board after completing his maximum 9-year term.

Dr Craig King says, “Last night was also an opportunity to farewell Dr Harley, who has been an asset to the ProCare Co-operative Board for nine years. We thank him for his dedication and guidance and wish him well on his next endeavours as a Director.”

Reflecting on his time on the Board, Dr Harley Aish says, “It was a privilege to serve on the ProCare Co-operative Board for nine years, eight of those being Chair. I want to say a huge thank you to my fellow Board members, to Bindi and her executive team, and of course to the wider ProCare whānau for being wonderful to work alongside.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

