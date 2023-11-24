Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Carmen Doran Wins Inspiring Women Leaders Category At The New Zealand International Business Awards

Friday, 24 November 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Helius Therapeutics

Carmen Doran, CEO of Auckland-based medicines company Helius Therapeutics, has been recognised in the Inspiring Women Leaders category at the New Zealand International Business Awards last night. Doran's leadership has been instrumental in driving the success of Helius Therapeutics, a company focused on medicinal cannabis research and development.

Under Doran's guidance, Helius Therapeutics has become New Zealand's largest licensed medicinal cannabis producer, with a bold vision to become a world leader in the research, development, and distribution of next-generation cannabinoid medicines.

The company has achieved significant milestones, including being the first in the industry to gain the GMP Licence to Manufacture Medicines in 2021 and the first company to provide NZ grown, NZ made products for Kiwi patients, building solid foundations for export success.

Helius Therapeutics is dedicated to improving the quality of life through the research and development of natural cannabis compounds, novel formulae, and delivery systems. The company has already made a significant impact on the local market, with industry-wide sales expected to nearly double this year to over 130,000 prescriptions based on growth rates.

Doran's leadership has also positioned Helius Therapeutics for international success utilising her international experience in pharmaceuticals and commitment to patient outcomes. The company plans to be the first medicinal cannabis company to start exporting finished medicinal cannabis products from New Zealand, targeting markets in Europe, South America, and Australia.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This focus on export aligns with the company's mission to improve lives globally through the power of medicinal cannabis.

Carmen Doran's recognition at the New Zealand International Business Awards highlights her exceptional leadership and the growing success of Helius Therapeutics in the medicinal cannabis industry. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it is poised to make a significant impact on the global market, further solidifying New Zealand's reputation as a leader in the biotechnology sector.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Helius Therapeutics on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 