Carmen Doran Wins Inspiring Women Leaders Category At The New Zealand International Business Awards

Carmen Doran, CEO of Auckland-based medicines company Helius Therapeutics, has been recognised in the Inspiring Women Leaders category at the New Zealand International Business Awards last night. Doran's leadership has been instrumental in driving the success of Helius Therapeutics, a company focused on medicinal cannabis research and development.

Under Doran's guidance, Helius Therapeutics has become New Zealand's largest licensed medicinal cannabis producer, with a bold vision to become a world leader in the research, development, and distribution of next-generation cannabinoid medicines.

The company has achieved significant milestones, including being the first in the industry to gain the GMP Licence to Manufacture Medicines in 2021 and the first company to provide NZ grown, NZ made products for Kiwi patients, building solid foundations for export success.

Helius Therapeutics is dedicated to improving the quality of life through the research and development of natural cannabis compounds, novel formulae, and delivery systems. The company has already made a significant impact on the local market, with industry-wide sales expected to nearly double this year to over 130,000 prescriptions based on growth rates.

Doran's leadership has also positioned Helius Therapeutics for international success utilising her international experience in pharmaceuticals and commitment to patient outcomes. The company plans to be the first medicinal cannabis company to start exporting finished medicinal cannabis products from New Zealand, targeting markets in Europe, South America, and Australia.

This focus on export aligns with the company's mission to improve lives globally through the power of medicinal cannabis.

Carmen Doran's recognition at the New Zealand International Business Awards highlights her exceptional leadership and the growing success of Helius Therapeutics in the medicinal cannabis industry. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it is poised to make a significant impact on the global market, further solidifying New Zealand's reputation as a leader in the biotechnology sector.

