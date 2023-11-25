Optimal Clinical Trials Earns Deloitte Fast 50 Recognition as New Zealand's 3rd Fastest-Growing Company

Optimal Clinical Trials, a leading outpatient Phase 1b-3 research centre in the Asia-Pacific region, proudly announces its exceptional achievement as New Zealand’s 3rd fastest-growing company and the fastest-growing healthcare organisation in the Index, as honoured in the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards. This recognition highlights Optimal's unwavering commitment to excellence and its significant impact on global healthcare.

In a year marked by historic low business confidence, Optimal has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience in the clinical research sector. The privately-owned clinical research centre has grown rapidly since its inception in 2013 and is New Zealand's largest late phase private research company.

Dr. Barney Montgomery, Managing Director and co-founder of Optimal Clinical Trials, says, "Clinical research can transform lives and make a positive impact on the world. It’s more than just data points and statistics - it's about real people with real hopes and dreams. That’s why we’re committed to delivering outstanding research experiences that are both compassionate and effective," in line with the company's mission to help people live longer, happier, and healthier lives.

A winner of multiple awards including the Excellence in Customer Service Delivery Award and the Supreme Business Excellence Award at this year’s 2degrees Auckland Business Awards (Central), Optimal is renowned for its relentless focus on the customer experience, high-quality data, rapid trial start-up, and its ISO 9001 quality certification. They specialise across a wide range of therapeutic areas, leveraging their in-house teams and long-standing partnerships with established public and private medical specialists.

As a trusted clinical trial centre for major global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, they have played a pivotal role in the development of critical vaccines, including those for Covid-19 and influenza, as well as innovative treatments for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, obesity, and coeliac disease. One of Optimal's most recent achievements includes its significant contribution to the first globally approved respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults, known as Arexvy, reaffirming its commitment to improving healthcare outcomes.

Based in Auckland, Optimal is a key driver of New Zealand's growing clinical trials industry, capitalising on the nation's renowned commitment to quality, integrity, and streamlined regulatory processes.

Optimal Clinical Trials' recognition as New Zealand's 3rd Fastest-Growing Company in the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards underscores its dedication to excellence, its profound impact on healthcare, and its pivotal role in elevating New Zealand's global stature in the field of clinical research.

