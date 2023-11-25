Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairy Owners Secure Commonsense Wins From The New Government

Saturday, 25 November 2023, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Dairy and Business Owners Group Inc

Dairy owners are celebrating a big win for common-sense after seeing its policy positions on crime and business, reflected in the new Coalition Government’s policy platform.

“After years of fighting for small businesses, our advocacy to members of the Coalition Government has got big results for dairies, service stations, liquor stores and hospitality,” says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group Incorporated.

“In Mark Mitchell, we have a Police Minister who’ll walk the talk on the crime emergency with 500 extra Police and the Corrections portfolio. Red tape will be slashed, reducing inflation and interest rates and we have a Government that’ll trust adults to be adults.

“National, Act and NZ First want to re-energise our country, which has been sapped by record crime, record debt and record failures in health, education and infrastructure.

“Those of us behind the counter bore the full brunt of theory that did not work in the real world. The three parties in the new government have listened and are investing to make the streets a safe place to shop and do business in.

“If you look cross the Tasman, that’s where Labour’s prohibitionist rabbit hole would have taken us. Aussie gangs are using stand over tactics and arson to intimidate retailers into selling illegal cigarettes and vapes. 30 shops arsoned in Victoria alone. It’s chaos.

“Yet Labour wanted to upend massively compliant Kiwi retailers, 94% for smokes and 97% for vapes or 100% recently in Northland. You couldn’t write the gangs a better business plan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Coalition had the sense to walk back on this because Year-10 schoolkids went smokefree in 2021. There was no need for a generation ban. Smoking rates have dropped like a stone because smokers find vapes are better, cheaper and safer.

“We want a Smokefree NZ and market-led solutions will get us there. We hope to get the ability to market vapes to any adult who asks for a pack of smokes. We are part of the solution after helping to slash smoking by a third since 2020.

“As the Coalition is now backing highly compliant law-abiding retailers, in return, we have no issue with much bigger penalties for illegal sale. We know disposable vapes make up most sales, so a clear ban there will get big results over Labour’s confused and confusing approach.

“What we need is clarity on is the smoked tobacco retailer applications at almost $1,500 each. That’s hardwired into law and closes 3 December and before Parliament sits.

“The law needs urgent amendment and we want assurance that the Ministry of Health will pause determination and return application fees.

“Dairies are part of the solution because 330,000 daily smokers are our customers and finally, we have a Government that backs the market and backs law-abiding retailers,” Mr Kaushal said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dairy and Business Owners Group Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Regulatory Challenges For Telecomms

The Download Weekly sits down with the Telecommunications Commissioner and members of the Commerce Commission team overseeing industry regulation to get a better idea of the watchdog’s thinking on key issues. “The most telling thing here is that the market share of the smaller providers has increased marginally year-on-year in the past twelve months," says Gilbertson. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 