Whakatāne Powerball Player Wins $8.3 Million
25 November 2023
It was a lucky night for a Powerball player from Whakatāne after winning $8.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Halfway Store in Whakatāne.
The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the seventeenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $8.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Hamilton. The couple are looking forward to helping their family with their win.
Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Ngaio Supermarket in Wellington and Fresh Choice Ngaruawahia in Waikato.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2023:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|01
|18 January
|$23.5 million
|Countdown Quay Street
|Auckland
|02
|21 January
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|03
|4 February
|$8.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|04
|22 February
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|05
|18 March
|$15.5 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|06
|29 March
|$7 million
|MyLotto
|Porirua
|07
|26 April
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Invercargill
|08
|13 May
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|09
|28 June
|$33.5 million
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch
|10
|16 August
|$37.125 million
|New World Kāpiti
|Paraparaumu
|11
|2 September
|$10.3 million
|New World Wairoa
|Wairoa
|12
|7 October
|$24.25 million
|Woolworths Wainuiomata
|Lower Hutt
|13
|14 October
|$6 million
|Greenmeadows New World
|Napier
|14
|18 October
|$4.5 million
|Countdown Botany
|Auckland
|15
|28 October
|$6.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|16
|11 November
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|17
|25 November
|$8.3 million
|Halfway Store
|Whakatāne