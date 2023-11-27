New Cutting-edge Travel App Safeguards Kiwi Travellers 24/7

Cutting-edge technology paired with a global emergency assistance team is literally putting 24-hour safety monitoring and assistance in the hands of New Zealand travellers.

In a first of its kind for the market, travel insurance and assistance provider Cover-More Travel Insurance has released its award-winning Cover-More App on the New Zealand App and Google Play stores.

The free technology, which won the International Travel & Health Insurance Journal’s 2023 Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year just this month, turns a mobile phone into a proactive and reactive support centre. It draws on elements such as opt-in GPS tracking and intelligence input from security analysts to provide everything from near-real-time travel alerts to assistance access.

“The Cover-More App, which first launched in Australia late last year, is an incredibly powerful and practical travel companion,” said Cover-More New Zealand Managing Director Will Ashcroft.

“Think of it like a worldwide security monitor – if something happens while you’re travelling, it shows up for our assistance team on a screen and we can contact you straight away to provide immediate support.”

The app’s effectiveness has already been shown at both a small and a large scale, including this year’s devastating earthquake in Turkey that killed tens of thousands of people.

Through its powerful technology, Cover-More’s assistance team could pinpoint the location of users in the immediate aftermath of the natural disaster and make contact straight away to determine what, if any, assistance was required.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It also helps when danger is looming,” Mr Ashcroft explained.

“For example, if a cyclone is approaching, we know where you are and can let you know you’re in the cyclone’s path. We can then give you the best advice for getting out of danger’s way.”

The app, which already has more than 55,000 Australian downloads, ensures timely support if something does go wrong during your travels.

“With the push of a ‘big red button’, travellers can access Cover-More Assist 24/7 and our emergency team of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and security experts can swing into action right across the world,” Mr Ashcroft said.

He noted one of the app’s most practical features was giving users easy digital access to all of their insurance documents and coverage information saved in one accessible place (even while offline).

It further has a range of intelligence features, including regularly updated country and city reports that cover everything from entry, exit and vaccination requirements to political environment, laws and special information for female or LGBTQIA+ travellers, and general culture or climate information.

If users opt into certain capabilities, including GPS tracking – which is only turned on during customer trip dates and isn’t stored anywhere else – push notifications can alert them to any potential risks in the destinations they’re visiting.

These alerts are informed by a team of security analysts, as well as an AI engine that constantly scours news websites, social media and government releases to identify threats.

“This gives near-real-time targeted alerts, based on exact location, which is a really powerful piece of value for travellers who are going places they may not necessarily be that familiar with,” Mr Ashcroft said. “It gives peace of mind for our customers, keeping a watchful eye over them.”

“The app enhances Cover-More’s focus on being your travel companion on every step of your journey," said Mr Ashcroft, noting its value both in the lead-up to, and during, your travels.

“You can jump in before you go, have a read about your destination, and then just have it in the background and know that if something comes up, we are there for you and will let you know.

“It just affords you that peace of mind.”

The Cover-More app is available to the majority of Cover-More NZ policyholders.

ENDS

For more information please contact Anna King Shahab at Bespoken, Annakshahab@bespokenagency.com.au or 0211587161.

Cover-More Travel Insurance New Zealand

Cover-More Travel Insurance has been part of the New Zealand travel sector since 2007 and is one of the country’s leading providers of travel insurance and medical assistance. Cover-More NZ works with well-known Kiwi brands and also offers travel insurance directly to travellers via

www.covermore.co.nz

. Based in Auckland, Cover-More NZ has the global backing of parent company, Zurich Insurance Group, a global multi-line insurer with 56,000 employees and operations in more than 210 countries and territories.

© Scoop Media

