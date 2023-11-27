Apptio, An IBM Company, Partners With Elabor8To Enable Agile Investment Amid Digital Transformation Roadblocks

Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today announced a partnership with Australian business consultancy, Elabor8, a Cprime company. The agreement will enable customers to connect IT investments to business value, demonstrate the effectiveness of digital transformation strategies, and accelerate time to market by combining data-driven insights from Apptio’s Targetprocess platform with Elabor8’s strategic, technical and tooling expertise.

Research from Gartner shows 70 per cent of digital investments will fail to deliver expected business outcomes by 2025 due to the absence of strategic portfolio management. Australian companies can’t afford to see this much of their technology spend go to waste, particularly amid persisting macroeconomic challenges. Ruthless cost management and efficiency in every part of an organisation are crucial to drive value, and establish better situational awareness, constant innovation, and positive experiences that generate customer loyalty.

Apptio and Elabor8 are teaming to enable local organisations to achieve this level of IT finance transparency, establish agile operations, and accelerate the transition from traditional project to adaptable product-based investment models.

Blending Apptio Targetprocess with Elabor8’s expert consulting will help customers with strategic planning, resource management and portfolio budgeting, and increase business outcome predictability by 50 per cent, forecasting accuracy by up to 90 per cent, and time to market by up to 50 per cent.

“While it’s impossible to control the economy and market, uniting business stakeholders with technology and finance is integral to creating visibility around every dollar spent, and establishing an agile framework to ensure digital transformation strategies deliver value,” said Marie Nalty, Channel and Alliances Lead for Asia-Pacific at Apptio, an IBM company. “We view this partnership with Elabor8 as an opportunity to enable Australian enterprises to overcome the financial and operational obstacles that inhibit their ability to see value, and build resilient, transparent and product-based investment strategies.”

“Australian companies have major digital ambitions, but are feeling the financial crunch in delivering transformation strategies, and often find themselves struggling to pivot as business requirements evolve,” Paul Velonis, CEO at Elabor8. “Elabor8’s mission is to design adaptable and resilient high-performance systems and drive developmental cultures for customers by bringing together the many stakeholders in their businesses, and ensuring digital strategies deliver value faster. Adding Apptio to this mix validates each element of digital transformation to better understand and govern spend.”

Apptio and Elabor8 are jointly targeting opportunities across government, financial services, telecommunications and higher education, among other industries. The partnership also aims to assist existing Apptio and Elabor8 customers which are already executing their digital transformation strategies but require a renewed focus on agile to reach designated milestones.

“Change is the only true constant in business today, so it’s paramount for organisations to adopt modern ways of working across business and technology to align investment decisions to business outcomes,” said Ajay Patel, Chief Customer Officer, Apptio. “However, true agility typically requires significant digital transformation. By joining forces, we can help enterprises address the fundamental issues they face in making transformation projects a success. We look forward to working closely with Elabor8 to bring the business and technology sides of organisations together through common goals, shared knowledge, unified ways of working, universal metrics and collective value.”

Apptio and Elabor8’s partnership follows the recent launch of new Apptio Targetprocess solutions designed to accelerate organisations’ Agile transformation and enable greater business agility. The new solution templates allow organisations to transition from project-based funding to product-based funding and adopt the latest SAFe 6.0 framework while leveraging Apptio Targetprocess’s budgeting and financial management capabilities.

© Scoop Media

