Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Toyota Launches IMV 0 In Thailand Providing Mobility To Make People's Lives Better Through Customizability

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 9:11 am
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd. (TMT), Toyota's vehicle sales and production company in Thailand, held a launch event in Bangkok on November 27 for the new IMV series(1) model IMV 0(2)â€•which was introduced at the JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023. Orders for the model are now being accepted.

The IMV series was developed under the leadership of Akio Toyoda, then Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Region and current Chairman of the Board. The IMV series was developed with local engineers in the spirit of genchi-genbutsu, in hopes of contributing to the Asian economy together with the people of Asia.

Since the launch of the new pickup truck in Thailand in 2004, it has been introduced in more than 180 countries and regions around the world and has evolved to meet the needs of the era and the local community. In Thailand, the IMV series is regarded as a local favorite, integral to daily life. IMV has contributed to the Thai economy, with domestic sales totaling more than 2.7 million units and exports totaling more than 4 million units.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve and customer needs diversify, the lifestyles of Thai customers also continues to change. For the IMV series, Toyota decided to return to its origins to create an IMV pickup truck that is truly affordable and meets the needs of customers. Local engineers led the development of the IMV 0 after thoroughly researching customer lifestyles(3).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Hilux Champ is mobility that helps make your vision come true and your life more colorful, from business to private life, through customizability. At the launch in Thailand, 11 customized models were introduced. TMT offers eight grades with an emphasis on covering a variety of business styles and uses. There are short and long-wheelbase versions, three engine typesâ€•2.0L gasoline engine, 2.7L gasoline engine, and 2.4L diesel engineâ€•and an unequipped type with a flat deck is also available. Prices range from 459,000 to 577,000 baht.

The deck has bolt holes at various locations so that custom accessories can be easily attached using bolts and nuts. In addition, for those customers who request customization, TMT can provide information on more than 100 accessory manufacturers so that each customer can enjoy personalized customization. TMT will produce the model at the Samrong Plant.

Toyota and TMT continue to make efforts to develop the automobile industry in Thailand and to achieve a better mobility society where all people can move freely. In addition, Toyota will join the IDEMITSU SUPER ENDURANCE Race (Dec. 22-23) to promote carbon neutrality for the Asian region through motorsports.

(1) The IMV series consists of three types of pickup trucks, minivans, and SUVs.
(2) IMV 0: Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle 0 (Zero)
(3) Story of the IMV series and IMV 0 development: 60th-anniversary celebration of TMT in December 2022

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: Medical Assurance Society To Pay $2.1 Million Penalty For Making False And Misleading Representations To Customers

Medical Assurance Society New Zealand Limited (MAS) has been ordered to pay a pecuniary penalty of $2.1 million for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers, following proceedings brought by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B (second only to the Christchurch earthquakes). AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 