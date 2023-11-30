One Strike Player Wins $500,000

The winning ticket was sold at Victoria Station in Cambridge.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

