eDriving Launches New EcoReport Sustainability Reporting Solution For Fleets

eDrivingSM, a Solera company and leading global provider of digital driver risk management solutions, today announced the launch of its new EcoReport sustainability reporting solution to help fleets globally manage Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

EcoReport is the latest development in eDriving's partnership with driving data analytics leader, Greater Than, which has already seen the introduction of the EcoDrive feature in eDriving's award-winning digital driver safety app, MentorSM. The EcoDrive enhancement to Mentor empowers drivers to reduce carbon emissions and EV battery consumption by an average of 20% while ensuring their safe return home each day.

Now, with the launch of EcoReport, companies can quantify their driving-related CO2 emissions while showcasing the results of their climate impact reduction efforts in a ready-made Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) reporting solution. Key features include:

Measures CO2 driving emissions

Enables benchmarking, goal setting, and progress reporting

Facilitates seamless reporting for fleets across Scope 1, 2, and 3

"We're set to see radical change in 2024 as mandatory ESG reporting regulations come into play for more companies, and the management of value chain emissions becomes a critical focus for some of the world's largest organisations," said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. "Don't panic! We take away the pain and administrative burden of reporting by converting your Mentor driving data into a comprehensive ESG report to meet the needs of all stakeholders while taking your organisation's culture of safety and sustainability to another level."

ESG reporting requirements will ramp up in 2024, as some of the main regulations take effect. This includes the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) that will apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2024. The European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) will also become effective on the same date. Regulations are also incoming in other parts of the world, with the United States having proposed the Enhancement & Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors and Australia welcoming the Climate related financial disclosure (2022) from July 2024.

EcoReport simplifies ESG reporting for fleets of all sizes by leveraging data from the Mentor by eDriving smartphone solution and compiling it into a detailed report that incorporates all the driving-related data fleets need to share with customers, supply chain partners, and investors alike.

With Scope 3 (value chain) emissions playing such a leading role in sustainability goals for large organisations, EcoReport can be easily adopted or shared by partner companies to help all players in the value chain obtain emissions data that matters.

"We're so proud of eDriving for elevating their role in safety and sustainability management to help fleets get to grips with ESG reporting requirements," said Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than. "Globally, more fleets will be seeking a solution that enables them to fulfil legislation, meet the pressures of stakeholders, demonstrate their sustainability commitments, and win potential new deals - eDriving has just launched that solution."

Revolutionising driver risk management for over 25 years, eDriving is the trusted partner of choice for many of the world's largest sales, service, and delivery fleets, supporting over 2,000,000 drivers in 125 countries with award-winning digital driver risk management solutions. Its smartphone-based Mentor programme identifies and remediates drivers' risky habits behind the wheel with scoring, training, coaching, and gamification, achieving up to an 89% reduction in risky driver behaviour over 18 months.

The integration of Greater Than's EcoDrive feature enables eDriving to extend Mentor's value proposition beyond a comprehensive driver safety solution as a holistic driver safety AND sustainability solution. Now, with the addition of EcoReport, eDriving is demonstrating its expertise in ESG management, delivering a truly end-to-end solution that helps organisations to measure, report on, and reduce emissions.

