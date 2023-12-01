Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Independent Director Scott St John To Retire From Fonterra Board

Friday, 1 December 2023, 9:03 am
Press Release: Fonterra

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd has today announced that after seven years as an Independent Director, Scott St John will step down from the Fonterra Board on 31 March 2024.

Fonterra Chairman Peter McBride says Mr St John has made the decision in consideration of his workload and increase in governance commitments.

“I’d like to thank Scott for the time and energy he’s given Fonterra and its farmers. Scott has brought to the Board his vast knowledge of financial markets and passion for innovation,” says Mr McBride.

Mr St John was appointed to the Fonterra Board in 2016 and is currently a member of Fonterra’s Audit, Finance and Risk Committee, Sustainability and Innovation Committee, and Disclosure Committee. He was also previously Chair of the Milk Price Panel for over six years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Fonterra, including working with the Board and Management team through its strategic reset. The Co-op has seen a real turnaround in its performance and has a bright future. I look forward to seeing Fonterra’s continued success as it works to grow long-term value for farmers,” says Mr St John.

Mr St John is the Chair of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and serves on the boards of ANZ Bank New Zealand, Mercury NZ Limited and NEXT Foundation. He will step into the role of Chair of Mercury NZ Limited from 1 January 2024.

The Fonterra Board will shortly commence a search process to replace Mr St John and farmer shareholders will have an opportunity to ratify that appointment at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

