QuayConnect Breaks Ground On Marlborough Inland Port, Marking Milestone For Region's Logistics

28/11/23

QuayConnect, a leading player in sustainable logistics in the Marlborough region, proudly announces the commencement of construction on the highly anticipated Marlborough Inland Port in Riverlands.

A pre-dawn blessing occurred prior to construction and was attended by iwi representatives and Kaumātua from Rangitāne, Ngāti Toa, and Ngāti Rārua, who blessed the site and laid Mauri foundation stones. In addition to iwi, key stakeholders such as QuayConnect, Port Nelson, WineWorks Marlborough, Central Express, Tuatara Structures, and developer Atacama were present for the blessing.

The Marlborough Inland Port, under the management of QuayConnect, Port Nelson's sustainable logistics division, aims to support the logistics landscape for the primary industries of the Marlborough region. Jaron McLeod, General Manager of QuayConnect, expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasising its potential to enhance efficiencies and responsiveness for Marlborough's importers and exporters.

"In the last 12 months, we've facilitated the movement of 77% of New Zealand's wine exports through Port Nelson. With volumes set to increase, this facility is a critical step forward, offering container and product storage and warehousing right at Marlborough's doorstep," said McLeod.

Strategically located adjacent to New Zealand's largest wine bottler, WineWorks Marlborough, the Marlborough Inland Port will facilitate seamless stock transfer to and from the bottling plant, utilising electric tugs to reduce emissions. The facility will also feature storage for empty and full containers, tanker and tank container (ISO) wash facilities, and repair services.

Pete Crowe, CEO of WineWorks, expressed excitement about the project, stating, "The Marlborough Inland Port is key for increasing the capacity of the Marlborough supply chain. WineWorks is excited to enhance our partnership with QuayConnect by utilising the Inland Port, ensuring our clients resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective options for getting wine to the world."

Central Express Limited (CEL), a transport partner for QuayConnect and the wider Marlborough wine industry, will be a tenant on the Inland Port facility. Jason Millar, Managing Director of CEL, highlighted the project's significance in providing connectivity and resilience to supply chains.

"The Marlborough Inland Port is an exciting opportunity, which gives confidence to exporters in the top of the south. The Inland Port is another example of QuayConnect, CEL’s, and WineWorks’ collaboration with this important industry to provide solutions and confidence," said Millar.

The initial phase of the Marlborough Inland Port encompasses a 1.4-hectare site, with an additional 2.6 hectares reserved for future development. The facility will boast 5,000m² of warehousing for storage and packing and a dedicated area for container operations and storage. Anticipated completion is set for the end of 2024.

