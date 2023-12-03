Two Lotto Players Share $1 Million

It will be a night to remember for two lucky Lotto players from Auckland after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Hastings will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

