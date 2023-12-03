Doubleview Gold Corp Provides End Of 2023 Exploration Update At The Hat Polymetallic Project

Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2023 exploration and drilling program at the Hat Polymetallic Project situated in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Key achievements of the 2023 exploration program:

Scope and Targets: The comprehensive program successfully covered all intended work programs and explored designated targets. Notably, this marked the largest work program to date at the Hat project.

Main Objective: The primary focus of the 10,500-meter diamond drilling exploration program was to examine the dimensions and characteristics of Copper, Gold, Scandium, and Cobalt mineralization within the Main Lisle Zone of the Hat deposit and its environs. The deposit remains open in all directions.

Sample Analysis: In the current season, 5,220 samples, weighing 25.5 tonnes, were shipped to ALS laboratories, a fully accredited and globally recognized facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Connecting Deposit Envelopes: A key objective was to enhance connectivity between the deposit envelopes of the Main Lisle deposit and surrounding volumes, creating a cohesive united mass.

NI 43-101 Maiden Resource Estimate: The final achieved and explored volume will serve as the domain envelope for the NI 43-101 maiden resource estimate, anticipated to be disclosed in Q1, 2024.

Budgeting and Cost Controls: Exploration expenses in NW, British Columbia have increased rapidly in recent years. Maintaining tight controls on costs was a key focus of management for the 2023 exploration season. The company drilled approximately 10.500 meters for an estimated %40 of the industry standard costs for a similar drilling campaign.

Farshad Shirvani, President, and CEO stated, "It has been a tremendous year for Doubleview Gold Corp. Accomplishing many goals for the Hat Deposit, our projections reveal significant potential for lateral and depth extensions of this copper-gold deposit, enriched with cobalt and scandium. Importantly, the drilling and exploration program adhered to our projected budget."

Assay Results:

Assays are being received on a continuous basis and will be published as they are received and verified.

