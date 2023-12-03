Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Doubleview Gold Corp Provides End Of 2023 Exploration Update At The Hat Polymetallic Project

Sunday, 3 December 2023, 7:01 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2023 exploration and drilling program at the Hat Polymetallic Project situated in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Key achievements of the 2023 exploration program:

Scope and Targets: The comprehensive program successfully covered all intended work programs and explored designated targets. Notably, this marked the largest work program to date at the Hat project.

Main Objective: The primary focus of the 10,500-meter diamond drilling exploration program was to examine the dimensions and characteristics of Copper, Gold, Scandium, and Cobalt mineralization within the Main Lisle Zone of the Hat deposit and its environs. The deposit remains open in all directions.

Sample Analysis: In the current season, 5,220 samples, weighing 25.5 tonnes, were shipped to ALS laboratories, a fully accredited and globally recognized facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Connecting Deposit Envelopes: A key objective was to enhance connectivity between the deposit envelopes of the Main Lisle deposit and surrounding volumes, creating a cohesive united mass.

NI 43-101 Maiden Resource Estimate: The final achieved and explored volume will serve as the domain envelope for the NI 43-101 maiden resource estimate, anticipated to be disclosed in Q1, 2024.

Budgeting and Cost Controls: Exploration expenses in NW, British Columbia have increased rapidly in recent years. Maintaining tight controls on costs was a key focus of management for the 2023 exploration season. The company drilled approximately 10.500 meters for an estimated %40 of the industry standard costs for a similar drilling campaign.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Farshad Shirvani, President, and CEO stated, "It has been a tremendous year for Doubleview Gold Corp. Accomplishing many goals for the Hat Deposit, our projections reveal significant potential for lateral and depth extensions of this copper-gold deposit, enriched with cobalt and scandium. Importantly, the drilling and exploration program adhered to our projected budget."

Assay Results:

Assays are being received on a continuous basis and will be published as they are received and verified.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 