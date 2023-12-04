Award-winning software developer, Revyz, releases its second app for 2023 into the Atlassian Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--Award-winning software developer, Revyz, today released its second app for 2023 into the Atlassian Marketplace. 'Revyz Assets Data Manager for Jira Cloud,' meets the vital demand for a robust, enterprise class backup solution for the highly popular Assets feature of the Atlassian software suite.

“This, our second app release of the year, marks another stepping stone for Revyz as we continue to develop apps that plug critical data resiliency and data management gaps in Jira Cloud. Our mission is to empower businesses to embrace cloud transition confidently, ensuring a smooth and risk-free migration experience” CEO and Co-founder, Vish Reddy

Jira, an indispensable tool for countless businesses globally, is on the verge of a significant transition as Atlassian ends support for Jira Server, urging users to migrate to the Jira Cloud service for ongoing needs.

About Jira Service Management Assets (JSM Assets)

JSM Assets gives organizations a place to store and share information about all their assets and infrastructure across their whole business, even areas outside of IT such as HR, sales, and facilities. Teams can see how various services are linked to the underlying infrastructure, helping them understand how any given change will affect the customer or employee experience as a whole. JSM Assets also discovers and tracks assets and infrastructure by scanning the network, so teams don’t have to enter every asset manually.



The Need for Data Backups in SaaS

In the marketplace for enterprise SaaS solutions, large platform providers have been adopting a ‘norm’ of providing system recovery protection for their own disasters and relying on third-party marketplace partners to deliver data-backup solutions. This policy shifts the responsibility of self-imposed data and system loss to SaaS customers.

Like others, Atlassian has taken a similar position and have clearly stated, in their published Shared Responsibility Model, that comprehensive data backups are the responsibility of the end customer.

Bridging the Data Resiliency Gap in Jira Cloud

Many Jira administrators, the backbone of Atlassian's ecosystem, remain at a loss for effective tools, heightening the need for a comprehensive solution. Addressing the Gap: Revyz Asset Data Manager for Jira Cloud

“‘Revyz Asset Data Manager for Jira Cloud’ delivers the most comprehensive, user friendly and robust data backup and granular restore app for Jira Assets available today. It encompasses all of the enterprise backup and recovery features that enterprise users expect in a native user experience inside Jira.” stated Sanket Parlikar, CTO at Revyz.

Sanket Parlikar - CTO, Revyz

Strategic Mission : A suite of comprehensive tools to future proof the life of the Jira Admin

Revyz recognizes the challenges faced by Jira administrators, as well as the business and technical requirements of Atlassian to migrate its massive server user base to the cloud. In response to these challenges, Revyz has developed a comprehensive solution that alleviates the stress and pain of managing Jira Cloud configurations for administrators, while assisting Atlassian in accelerating the transition to the cloud.

About Revyz:

Revyz, based in California, is focused on delivering data protection and management solutions for agile teams. Revyz is backed by Atlassian Ventures and Druva. Learn more about Revyz at https://www.revyz.io, or contact info@revyz.io and follow Revyz on Twitter and LinkedIn

