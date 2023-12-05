Mediahub Extends Across The Tasman, Launches National NZ Capability



Auckland and Christchurch, December 5, 2023: Following ongoing growth in Australia, leading media agency Mediahub is launching in New Zealand as it looks to expand its reach, and provide a truly trans-Tasman offering to clients. Mediahub is part of the IPG Mediabrands network.

With offices in both Auckland and Christchurch, Mediahub NZ will provide a market-leading and national NZ capability utilising best in class global Mediahub and Mediabrands proprietary tools, technology and processes, teamed with local expertise across AI, data, content, performance and digital. The move follows recent high-profile global brand wins such as New Balance, and Bosch.

It will be created using a strong and already established NZ-based team of around 25 media and digital experts drawn from Attivo Group’s full-service agencies Farrimond in Auckland, and Harvey Cameron in Christchurch. Attivo is a Mediahub partner in ANZ.

Overseen by CEO Mediahub ANZ Sue Squillace (based in Sydney), Mediahub NZ will be led by Cushla Baggott, current Managing Partner of Harvey Cameron Media, and supported by Hugo Winter, General Manager Media (Auckland), Nicole Earnshaw, newly appointed General Manager, Media (Christchurch), and James Duggan, General Manager Digital.

Squillace said the use of already established, local, performance-focused teams able to respond to changing market conditions to create Mediahub NZ was part of the agency’s ambitious growth strategy, and its bid to become one of the strongest media brands in ANZ.

“With proven experience across the NZ media sector, the outstanding new Mediahub NZ team brings agility, new market thinking and a laser focus on generating business results, which we know brands and businesses need more than ever in the current environment,” she said.

“Expanding to NZ has always been an integral part of our ANZ growth strategy and what our clients are asking for. Not only will it resonate with our teams, but also our new global clients like New Balance and Bosch. Having this NZ capability as part of our core offering is incredibly exciting, and an appealing new offering for our business, clients and prospects alike.”

Attivo CEO Cam Murchison said combining the company’s existing NZ media and digital smarts with Mediahub’s global tools and scale “will provide an unparalleled offering to NZ market”.

“We know that clients are looking for something different in NZ; something cost effective but cutting edge, using experienced talent teamed with best in market tools. What we’ve developed is an offering that will provide what the market needs right now, and what we can see they’ll need as economic challenges continue to bite. The strength of our partnership with Mediahub, teamed with a model that is both independent and connected will provide what clients are looking for.”

Murchison said Harvey Cameron and Farrimond’s creative, digital and strategic teams will remain operating under their respective agency brands, working hand in hand with Mediahub NZ’s media teams to continue providing a full-service capability.

Squillace was appointed as Mediahub ANZ’s CEO in June this year, and announced in November that the agency had been appointed by New Balance as its strategic media partner in NZ and Australia.

