Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NPA Appoints Public Affairs Director

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: News Publishers Association

The News Publishers’ Association (NPA), which champions the news media industry of New Zealand and celebrated its 125th anniversary this year, has appointed a highly experienced journalist and editor as its first Public Affairs Director.

Andrew Holden has more than 35 years' experience in journalism, including five years as Editor of The Press in Christchurch, which included the major earthquakes in 2010-11, and Editor-in-Chief of The Age in Melbourne. He is a regular judge for the NPA's Voyager Media Awards, and has also been a regular commentator on the media for Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon programme.

The Chair of the NPA, Sinead Boucher, said the organisation was delighted to have Andrew on board. "Andrew has great credibility as a journalist and editor, and a deep understanding of how important journalism is for New Zealand.

"In this role he will be the public voice of our industry, and work with all our members, other interested parties, the community and the Government in strengthening the sustainability of journalism. As part of this, we are looking forward to meeting the new Minister for Media and Communications, Melissa Lee, to understand her ambitions for this portfolio."

Andrew said he was delighted to be involved in the news industry again. "New Zealand is blessed with high-quality journalism and I'm really looking forward to supporting our news companies and journalists in maintaining this."

Andrew recently completed five years as Head of Communications for New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, the government agency which supports the export sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from News Publishers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 