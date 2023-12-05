NPA Appoints Public Affairs Director

The News Publishers’ Association (NPA), which champions the news media industry of New Zealand and celebrated its 125th anniversary this year, has appointed a highly experienced journalist and editor as its first Public Affairs Director.

Andrew Holden has more than 35 years' experience in journalism, including five years as Editor of The Press in Christchurch, which included the major earthquakes in 2010-11, and Editor-in-Chief of The Age in Melbourne. He is a regular judge for the NPA's Voyager Media Awards, and has also been a regular commentator on the media for Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon programme.

The Chair of the NPA, Sinead Boucher, said the organisation was delighted to have Andrew on board. "Andrew has great credibility as a journalist and editor, and a deep understanding of how important journalism is for New Zealand.

"In this role he will be the public voice of our industry, and work with all our members, other interested parties, the community and the Government in strengthening the sustainability of journalism. As part of this, we are looking forward to meeting the new Minister for Media and Communications, Melissa Lee, to understand her ambitions for this portfolio."

Andrew said he was delighted to be involved in the news industry again. "New Zealand is blessed with high-quality journalism and I'm really looking forward to supporting our news companies and journalists in maintaining this."

Andrew recently completed five years as Head of Communications for New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, the government agency which supports the export sector.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

