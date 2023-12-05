BusinessNZ Network Achieves Net Carbon Zero

While many are watching COP 28 in Dubai, including a first-ever global stocktake on progress towards meeting the Paris Climate Change Agreement, here in New Zealand the

BusinessNZ Network is playing its part, having achieved net carbon zero status.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the Network’s business organisations BusinessNZ, EMA, Business Central, Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce and Business South have now all achieved certification as part of their journey towards reducing their own carbon emissions and helping their members, thousands of businesses in New Zealand, to do the same.

"Being net zero certified means we have measured our emissions, developed a reduction strategy, and used offsetting in accordance with international standards to be able to demonstrate our net zero status.

"We have also inducted our staff across the country in a range of sustainability and emissions-reduction programmes, activities that are important in helping us provide an exemplar to our many member businesses seeking to achieve net zero status themselves.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"This has been achieved through our association with Sustainable Business Council, the peak body for sustainability for business in New Zealand - with SBC, we have developed a sustainability programme with a range of resources and activities for our members and also non-members alike.

"We are proud to be making this step on our sustainability journey and we invite all New Zealand businesses to join us on the journey," Kirk Hope said.

The BusinessNZ Network’s zero carbon status has been certified by Toitū Envirocare, a certification subsidiary of Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research.

The BusinessNZ Network combines BusinessNZ and regional organisations EMA , Business Central , Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce and Business South , representing over 76,000 businesses across all sectors and sizes, throughout New Zealand. Across the Network we advocate on behalf of business for an enabling environment that supports growth .

© Scoop Media

