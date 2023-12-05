Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Canterbury Chamber Achieves Net Carbon Zero Certification

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

The Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that it has recently achieved Toitū net carbon zero status. This significant milestone underlines The Chamber’s commitment to sustainable business practices.

Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says, "Attaining this accreditation forms part of our ongoing commitment to reducing our own carbon footprint and supporting our members as they embark on their sustainability journeys."

"We've measured our emissions, developed a reduction strategy, and used offsetting in accordance with international standards to secure our net zero status.

"At The Chamber, we are committed to sharing knowledge on sustainable business practices" Watson says, "Our goal is to support and add value to Canterbury businesses, helping them see that reducing environmental and social impacts can be an opportunity for improving business performance, rather than just an obligation."

The Chamber is planning a series of learning and development opportunities for other Canterbury businesses off the back of achieving its Toitū accreditation, available in early 2024.

"These initiatives are crucial in setting an example for our many member businesses aiming to achieve net zero status themselves," adds Watson.

For more information on the Canterbury Chamber’s sustainability initiatives, visit our website www.cecc.org.nz.

