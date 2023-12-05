The Federation Announces A New Board

The country’s leading primary and community health body, The Federation of Primary Health (FPHANZ), is looking forward to working with its new board members.

Federation Chair, Steve Chadwick, is delighted to welcome the new board members and says they reflect the wider membership of the Federation and are well placed to raise awareness of, and advocate for, key community health issues.

“We welcome Philip Kearney, Chief Executive from Arthritis New Zealand; Lindsey Webber, Chief Executive, Western Bay of Plenty PHO; Cara Thomas, Head of Community Services, Diabetes New Zealand and Mark Liddle, Chief Executive, from GENPRO. They further broaden the scope of the Federation. They join our existing Board members Andrew Gaudin, Chief Executive, Pharmacy Guild New Zealand; Dr Jenny Carryer CNZM, Professor, School of Nursing, Massey University; and Teresa Wall, Consultant,” she says.

The Federation Board joins with other health professional voices in sharing their concerns about the repeal of the 2022 amendments to the Smokefree Bill. The Federation also emphasises their commitment to Te Tiri O Waitangi and supporting existing structures to address inequities.

“The Federation has extended an invitation to Hon. Dr Shane Reti to join our strategic planning workshop in February, to not only discuss these issues, but consider additional ways the Federation can continue to support the planning and implementation of key community health initiatives into the ever-changing health sector,” she says.

Ms Chadwick says most people understand the significant challenges facing the health sector however the Federation is uniquely placed to inform potential solutions that have foundations in community health.

“With a wide range of community services represented in the Federation membership, we are well connected to communicate with those areas as well as feeding back to Minister Reti and his key staff, on issues affecting the sector. We look forward to continuing our kōrero and relationship with Dr Reti over the next three years,” she says.

