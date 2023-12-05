Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Federation Announces A New Board

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: Federation of Primary Health

The country’s leading primary and community health body, The Federation of Primary Health (FPHANZ), is looking forward to working with its new board members.

Federation Chair, Steve Chadwick, is delighted to welcome the new board members and says they reflect the wider membership of the Federation and are well placed to raise awareness of, and advocate for, key community health issues.

“We welcome Philip Kearney, Chief Executive from Arthritis New Zealand; Lindsey Webber, Chief Executive, Western Bay of Plenty PHO; Cara Thomas, Head of Community Services, Diabetes New Zealand and Mark Liddle, Chief Executive, from GENPRO. They further broaden the scope of the Federation. They join our existing Board members Andrew Gaudin, Chief Executive, Pharmacy Guild New Zealand; Dr Jenny Carryer CNZM, Professor, School of Nursing, Massey University; and Teresa Wall, Consultant,” she says.

The Federation Board joins with other health professional voices in sharing their concerns about the repeal of the 2022 amendments to the Smokefree Bill. The Federation also emphasises their commitment to Te Tiri O Waitangi and supporting existing structures to address inequities.

“The Federation has extended an invitation to Hon. Dr Shane Reti to join our strategic planning workshop in February, to not only discuss these issues, but consider additional ways the Federation can continue to support the planning and implementation of key community health initiatives into the ever-changing health sector,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ms Chadwick says most people understand the significant challenges facing the health sector however the Federation is uniquely placed to inform potential solutions that have foundations in community health.

“With a wide range of community services represented in the Federation membership, we are well connected to communicate with those areas as well as feeding back to Minister Reti and his key staff, on issues affecting the sector. We look forward to continuing our kōrero and relationship with Dr Reti over the next three years,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Federation of Primary Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 