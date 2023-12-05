Non-residential Building Activity Down In September Quarter



The seasonally adjusted volume of building activity in New Zealand was $8.6 billion in the September 2023 quarter, down 2.4 percent compared with the June 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The volume of non-residential building work was down 5.9 percent to $2.9 billion and residential building work was also down 0.6 percent to $5.7 billion over the same period.

“The September 2023 quarter marked the first time since the December 2022 quarter that there was a fall in the volume of non-residential building activity,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Seasonally adjusted volume estimates remove the effects of price changes and typical seasonal patterns.

