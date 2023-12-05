The Camp And Cross Hill Lodge And Domes Achieve GOLD!

The Camp and Cross Hill Lodge and Domes located in Lake Hāwea near Wānaka is now Qualmark Gold accredited, giving them the admirable status of being a best-in-class sustainable tourism business in New Zealand

Having proven that they deliver exceptional customer experiences and that sustainability and regenerative tourism is an integral part of everything they do.

A Gold Sustainable Tourism Accreditation ‘identifies those businesses leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world-class sustainable visitor destination’, according to the Sustainable Tourism Business Criteria.

This criteria has also become the ‘first in New Zealand to gain official recognition by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), meaning members can be confident that achieving Qualmark certification meets global standards of sustainability’.

Richard and Sarah Burdon, owners of The Camp, Cross Hill Lodge and Domes as well as Qualmark Gold Accredited Glen Dene Hunting and Fishing, are proud of the efforts that their team have put in to achieve this outstanding acknowledgement.

“Our team have really put their all into helping us to achieve this accreditation. We’re proud of the ownership and the commitment they have displayed on a daily basis, ensuring that our guests and visitors receive the very best experience possible.’ Richard and Sarah have created businesses that treat both their staff and their guests as family.

“It’s important to us that our legacy includes our team, our guests, and our community and we are doing everything we can to ensure the most sustainable, responsible, and regenerative practices are in place to safeguard this unique and precious location for future generations.”

The Camp and Cross Hill Lodge and GeoDomes offers a unique experience to their guests. This includes a quintessential Kiwi camping ground, encompassing a diverse range of accommodation options. From traditional Kiwi camping to cabins, cottages, glamping options and now the luxurious geodesic dome accommodation,

The Burdons have crafted a long term strategy aimed at motivating not only Kiwis and their families but also visitors from abroad to reconnect with nature and explore the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand in an environmentally responsible manner. They wholeheartedly appreciate the support of the locals who choose to stay and frequent The Camp food truck.

The journey doesn't end here for Sarah and Richard; they recognise that they have a lengthy path ahead to fulfil all their sustainability commitments. However, as they continue to expand their team, they can continually adjust and advance their goals striving to keep their gold accreditation.

