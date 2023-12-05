Wiise, Employment Hero partner to unlock time savings and enable easier compliance with New Zealand laws and regulations

Wiise and Employment Hero partnership will help clients stay compliant with constantly changing employment laws and regulations

Integration will achieve significant time savings for SMBs by automating payroll processes and tax rates, simplifying access to documents, reducing risk and legal implications

Auckland, 5 December 2023: Wiise, the fast-growing cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for small-and-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a new partnership with New Zealand’s leading cloud-based and all-in-one HR platform, Employment Hero, to integrate its payroll solutions into Wiise. The collaboration will enable New Zealand SMBs to automate and simplify their HR operations.

The integration will serve as a significant time saver for finance and HR teams, eliminating manual data entry and reducing legal risks by automating important calculations such as tax rates, leave entitlement, holiday and termination pay. With the ability to submit PAYE data directly to New Zealand's Inland Revenue Department (IRD) – Te Tari Taake – businesses have added assurance that employees will always be paid correctly and on time, enhancing job satisfaction and minimising HR-related disputes.

Employment Hero entered the New Zealand market in 2019 and currently has around 750 businesses in New Zealand on its payroll platform, with more than 21,000 employees who are paid each month. Some of its customers include award-winning real estate agency, Harcourts Coastal, fitness franchise, F45, and online courses provider, The Career Academy. Globally, the company supports over 300,000 businesses and over 1 million employees.

Wiise, which recently expanded into New Zealand, has built a dedicated solution for New Zealand businesses, including:

A fully automated payroll solution compliant with IRD

Automated bank feeds that work with major New Zealand banks for fast and accurate reconciliation

A wide range of local pre-configurations, such as New Zealand charts of accounts and shipping postcodes.

Wiise and Employment Hero are committed to delivering a solution that helps New Zealand businesses streamline operations and stay compliant with payroll legislation, such as the Holidays Act 2003. It’s a timely partnership, with a sharp rise in demand for integrated services in New Zealand over the past 12 months.

This integration will work in supporting:

HR and Finance teams to work smarter – With tighter budgets, smaller teams and growing competition, an all-in-one ERP platform with powerful integrations to leading-edge tools can help teams work more efficiently and access better insights.

With tighter budgets, smaller teams and growing competition, an all-in-one ERP platform with powerful integrations to leading-edge tools can help teams work more efficiently and access better insights. The compliance of Fair Pay Agreements and Holiday Act amendments – Recent and upcoming changes to New Zealand's Fair Pay and Holiday Act legislation have added to what was already a highly complex area of compliance for payroll teams. Now, more than ever, automation can provide an extra level of security and accuracy for HR and Finance teams when navigating complicated employee payments.

Charlie Wood, CEO, Wiise, says the partnership between Wiise and Employment Hero brings significant benefits to both businesses and their valued customers.

"Wiise has become well-known for delivering a modern, localised cloud ERP for growing businesses and this partnership further enriches our offering in New Zealand. By incorporating Employment Hero's robust payroll solution, Wiise can provide a comprehensive and competitive technology stack that dramatically improves efficiency and helps small and medium-sized businesses compete with bigger players in local and global markets."

Chase Gardner, Head of Partnerships, ANZ, Employment Hero, says there’s an urgent need for businesses to have robust software that is across upcoming changes, as the cost of companies who get it wrong is significant and damaging to brand reputation.

"We want to ensure that New Zealand businesses are empowered to thrive regardless of ever-changing employment laws and regulations. Partnering with reputable ERPs such as Wiise is in line with our ethos of making payroll and employment easier, giving employers confidence in accurate and timely employee compensation. Wiise providing end-users with a service offering aligns with our shared goals. Through the collaboration, Wiise gains access to Employment Hero’s expertise, industry insights, and innovative solutions. This knowledge transfer empowers Wiise and its customers to unlock massive time savings, stay at the forefront of their industry, and make informed decisions that drive growth and competitiveness."

The partnership with Employment Hero adds to Wiise’s suite of integrations, enabling New Zealand businesses to seamlessly integrate with important tools, such as Microsoft 365, OneDrive, Teams, eCommerce, and POS, and create a holistic and connected digital ecosystem.

Consolidating accounting and financial data within a unified platform can significantly save time and improve financial reporting and forecasting, freeing up HR and finance teams to focus on other critical tasks.

Many of Wiise’s customers have found this approach immensely valuable. FVS Services Group, a fire safety solutions company, saved a quarter of their finance team’s time. Similarly, SGESCO-MAX, a vehicle safety and monitoring solutions provider, was able to complete payroll in just two hours.

Scott Macpherson, Managing Director, SGECSCO-MAX, says automating its processes with Wiise has saved its staff up to 2,500 hours a year.

“We could not have achieved everything that we have, in such a short period of time without Wiise. The business is in such a better place. The investment has been absolutely critical to the survival and scalability of our business”.

