West Coast Social Enterprise Wins Top National Award At Young Enterprise Scheme Awards

Students from Papa Taiao Earthcare have been awarded The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) Company of the Year for their business Trees for Change. The company was awarded $3000, as well as a $5000 scholarship for each company member to the Massey University Business School, and their school was awarded $2,000. They were also the recipients of the National Excellence Award for Sales and Marketing.

On Monday night, 350 guests attended the Young Enterprise Scheme National Awards 2023 at Tākina Convention and Events Centre in Wellington. Across the year, over 4,500 secondary school students participated in The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme, setting up over 1,000 companies between them. The awards night celebrated 30 of these companies, and Trees for Change was crowned National YES Company of the Year.

Trees for Change from Papa Taiao Earthcare have created a business that supports its community by facilitating tree planting locally, with a sponsorship model on the corporate side of their business, as well as retail sales through their own nursery. Trees for Change has truly delved into the heart of the environment, making a significant impact on both the community and social fronts. The judges were particularly impressed by the company's commitment to fostering growth in conservation across the west coast. Trees for Change stands as a shining example of a business making a positive difference in the world, with a strong emphasis on community impact and environmental stewardship.

Second place was Pounamu Chews from Manurewa High School who have silicone chews that replicate pounamu and provide a safe way for babies to use while they are teething. Their annual report spoke volumes, and the judges were impressed by their ability to navigate setbacks and pivot effectively. What set them apart was the admirable cultivation of te reo around their product, showcasing a deep cultural connection. Pounamu Chews has truly demonstrated resilience and cultural sensitivity in their journey. The company was awarded $2000, as well as an additional $2000 for their school.

Third place was Enivo Pots from Wellington Girls’ College who are hoping to create biodegradable plant pots using forestry waste products such as slash. The judges were particularly impressed by sole trader Elisa Harley’s overall goal. The judges acknowledged the long road ahead, recognizing the big plan through various projects to fund the ultimate end product. Enivo Pots secured a top-three pitch with their exceptional ability to identify problems and create innovative solutions. The judges were inspired by Elisa’s focus on the bigger picture and the ultimate goal of their project. The company was awarded $1000, as well as an additional $2000 for their school.

The judges for the competition were Burcu Senel – Chief Executive Officer of HSBC, David Steele – Trustee, The Lion Foundation, Lance Walker – Trustee, Young Enterprise Trust, Rachel Taulelei – Co-Founder of Oho, and Rod Baxter – CEO, The Princes Trust.

This event was the culmination of the companies’ business year. Over the past year, these students have created and run their own businesses right from conception through to production, marketing, and sales. The programme gives students an authentic learning experience that prepares them for life after schooling by teaching entrepreneurship and connecting them with the business community.

Full results of the evening:

The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Company of the Year 2023 – Trees for Change – Papa Taiao Earthcare

The Sir John Todd Memorial Award for 2nd Place – Pounamu Chews – Manurewa High School

Todd Foundation Award for 3rd Place – Enivo Pots – Wellington Girls’ College

BP Award for Social Enterprise – Bookado Books – Cashmere High School

Te Arahanga Primary Industries Award – Enivo Pots – Wellington Girls’ College

EndGame Award for Smart Technology – Scholar Light – Whakatāne High School

National Excellence Award for Pasifika Business – Seki Jams – De La Salle College

New Zealand International Cooperation Award for Solving a Development Problem – Empowhermind – Cromwell College

National Excellence Award for Sales and Marketing – Trees for Change – Papa Taiao Earthcare

HSBC Award for Environmental Sustainability – Sprout – Auckland Diocesan School for Girls

NZ Māori Tourism Award for Rangatahi Entrepreneur – Mapi Rongoā – Kerikeri High School

Ministry of Youth Development Award for Resilience – Danceversity – Rangiora High School

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Award for Innovation – Enivo Pots – Wellington Girls’ College

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Award for Best Annual Review – Pounamu Chews – Manurewa High School

National Excellence Award for CEO of the Year – Esta Chaplin – Karamū High School

Sir James Fletcher Award for Most Inspiring Teacher – Kate Dickson – Kerikeri High School

NOTE

The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme is a business experience programme where high school students run a real business. Young Enterprise is focused on creating a more prosperous New Zealand through enterprise and works with schools across the country to help students learn about business and entrepreneurship.

Papa Taiao Earthcare offers programmes that encourage student led innovative and entrepreneurial learning. Trees for Change students represent three West Coast schools: Greymouth High School, Westland High School and South Westland Area School.

