Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2024 will be a year of escalating transition: Gallagher Security in their 1st-ever Security Industry Trends Report

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 9:54 pm
Press Release: Gallagher Security Management Systems

HAMILTON, NZ – Award-winning global security manufacturer, Gallagher, is sharing insights from their inaugural Security Industry Trends Report, which paints a larger picture of transition on the horizon in 2024.

Following a turbulent year in which supply chain disruptions, labor market shifts, and global financial uncertainty continued to rock the security industry, Gallagher’s Security Industry Trends Report predicts that the defining trend of 2024 will be an increasing speed of transition away from basic defenses to innovative solutions, a charge led by current global pain points.

“The security industry has been moving toward a digital change for years, and from what we’ve learned from End Users, Channel Partners, and Consultants across the globe, that change is about to take off. 2024 will be a year of escalating transition,” says Chief Executive, Mark Junge.

He continues: “The main points of friction are the lingering aftershocks from the pandemic, such as increases in theft, skills shortages, and supply chain disruptions. As education around innovative security solutions becomes more widespread, people are increasingly seeing how investing in these technologies can help alleviate pain points, and it’s changing how they see the potential of their security solutions to protect and to significantly contribute to wider business objectives.”

The Gallagher Security Industry Trends Report details what’s top of mind for End Users, Channel Partners, and Consultants for 2024, along with insights from Gallagher experts on what these trends mean for the future of the security industry.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Key takeaways from the report include:

  • How cybersecurity is affecting budgets and spend going into 2024
  • The key integrations End Users are prioritizing
  • How businesses are dealing with staffing and skills shortages
  • Why End Users and Channel Partners are at odds with cloud deployment
  • The ways in which data reporting is changing how businesses use security systems

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gallagher Security Management Systems on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 