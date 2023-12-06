ASB Partners With Woolworths New Zealand To Bring Customers More Choice With Everyday Rewards

ASB and Woolworths are bringing customers a new way to earn and redeem rewards with ASB signing on as a founding bank partner for Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards programme which launches in February 2024.

ASB Rewards credit card customers will have the choice of earning Everyday Rewards points on their credit card spend, to redeem on their grocery shop at Woolworths, or fuel at bp.

ASB CEO Vittoria Shortt says: “We surveyed New Zealanders to ask what they want from their credit card rewards programme and a loyalty scheme that helped tackle everyday costs, like their weekly grocery shop was popular, with 70% of respondents saying a supermarket rewards scheme was a positive idea.”

ASB is the second partner to be announced as part of Woolworths’ new Everyday Rewards programme and Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn says it’s fantastic to be adding another partner and making it even easier for customers to get their rewards.

“As we become Woolworths New Zealand, we’re committed to delivering more value for Kiwis and our Everyday Rewards programme and partners are a critical part of that. It’s great to have ASB on board” says Spencer.

From February, ASB Rewards credit card customers will have the choice to earn ASB True Rewards or Everyday Rewards Points, with the option to switch at any time.

Similar to True Rewards, the new Everyday Rewards scheme will allow ASB Rewards credit card customers to earn points on their everyday purchases. They will even earn twice when using an ASB Rewards credit card, and swiping their Everyday Rewards card at Woolworths supermarkets, bp petrol stations or other partners across Aotearoa.

“We want our customers to earn and redeem their rewards in the way that’s most useful to them. By providing choice we enable this.” says Vittoria.

For every 2,000 points earned via Everyday Rewards, customers will get a $15 voucher to spend at any Woolworths or bp in the country.

All registered Countdown Onecard holders are able to order an Everyday Rewards card online or receive a card in-store from a staffed checkout from 3 January 2024. Registered Onecard holders will be automatically migrated to the new Everyday Rewards programme on 1 February 2024.

