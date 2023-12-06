Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Partners With Woolworths New Zealand To Bring Customers More Choice With Everyday Rewards

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 12:05 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB and Woolworths are bringing customers a new way to earn and redeem rewards with ASB signing on as a founding bank partner for Woolworths’ Everyday Rewards programme which launches in February 2024.

ASB Rewards credit card customers will have the choice of earning Everyday Rewards points on their credit card spend, to redeem on their grocery shop at Woolworths, or fuel at bp.

ASB CEO Vittoria Shortt says: “We surveyed New Zealanders to ask what they want from their credit card rewards programme and a loyalty scheme that helped tackle everyday costs, like their weekly grocery shop was popular, with 70% of respondents saying a supermarket rewards scheme was a positive idea.”

ASB is the second partner to be announced as part of Woolworths’ new Everyday Rewards programme and Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn says it’s fantastic to be adding another partner and making it even easier for customers to get their rewards.

“As we become Woolworths New Zealand, we’re committed to delivering more value for Kiwis and our Everyday Rewards programme and partners are a critical part of that. It’s great to have ASB on board” says Spencer.

From February, ASB Rewards credit card customers will have the choice to earn ASB True Rewards or Everyday Rewards Points, with the option to switch at any time.

Similar to True Rewards, the new Everyday Rewards scheme will allow ASB Rewards credit card customers to earn points on their everyday purchases. They will even earn twice when using an ASB Rewards credit card, and swiping their Everyday Rewards card at Woolworths supermarkets, bp petrol stations or other partners across Aotearoa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We want our customers to earn and redeem their rewards in the way that’s most useful to them. By providing choice we enable this.” says Vittoria.

For every 2,000 points earned via Everyday Rewards, customers will get a $15 voucher to spend at any Woolworths or bp in the country.

All registered Countdown Onecard holders are able to order an Everyday Rewards card online or receive a card in-store from a staffed checkout from 3 January 2024. Registered Onecard holders will be automatically migrated to the new Everyday Rewards programme on 1 February 2024.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 