The 24th Hong Kong Forum Concludes Successfully

The 24th Hong Kong Forum, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide (FHKBAW), concluded today. The two-day event attracted nearly 260 business leaders from 26 countries and regions. This year’s forum focused on hot topics such as the global business outlook, innovation development, healthcare, sustainable development and youth entrepreneurship, providing participants with in-depth industry insights, successfully promoting exchanges and creating more cooperation opportunities among businesses from different regions.

Innovation, sustainable development, and healthcare as focal points of development

Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “Although the pandemic is now a thing of the past, this year has seen its fair share of challenges. I am glad to see that, in spite of them, our network continues to grow. In this regard, I welcome our newest member association representing Kazakhstan. This is a testament to the growing importance of Central Asia to Hong Kong businesses and the strong interest of Central Asia in connecting with us.”

She also mentioned: “Looking ahead, innovation, sustainability and wellness will remain our key focus areas. And these are the themes we will discuss at the Forum over the next two days. We believe these three areas serve as critical sources of opportunity for businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China and the rest of the world.”

Hans Poulis, Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, delivered opening speeches on the Forum's first day and said: “In the post-pandemic world, Hong Kong, like the rest of the world, has undergone significant changes. We are privileged to have distinguished business leaders who will address a range of topics that reflect these transformations. They will provide insights on the current state of Hong Kong’s business environment, future trends, growth opportunities, industry-specific challenges and opportunities, sustainability and innovation integration, talent retention and attraction, leadership strategies, and invaluable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In his keynote luncheon address on the second day, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government Paul Chan said: “Over these two days, I am confident that you all have gained valuable insights into the evolving business landscape of Hong Kong and the boundless array of opportunities that lie ahead. I am sure the enlightening exchange of ideas will also inspire fresh perspectives for collaboration and more businesses.” Mr Chan also discussed Hong Kong's economic landscape. “It is clear that in the short term, Hong Kong will face some headwinds in light of the global geo-economic fragmentation. But just as the saying goes, ‘Wherever there is danger, there lies opportunity’. We see the remarkable strengths Hong Kong possesses and are determined to build on them to capture the immense opportunities ahead.”

Analysing the prospects of Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries

The latest policy address stated that the Government will fully promote the development of Hong Kong’s cultural and creative industries to create more business opportunities. The Hon Bernard Chan, GBM, GBS, JP, Vice Chairman of the Board, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority served as a guest speaker on the first day, sharing how to leverage the East-meets-West feature of Hong Kong to enhance Hong Kong’s status as a leading arts and cultural hub in Asia and internationally. In addition, at thematic forums, business leaders such as Hing Chao, Executive Chairman of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited, Winnie Chiu, President of Dorsett Hospitality International, and Bosco Law, Deputy Chairman and CEO, LAWSGROUP, described the challenges and opportunities they faced and how they adapted to the ever-changing business environment and landscape in Hong Kong.

In-depth discussions were also conducted on in-focus topics such as healthcare and youth entrepreneurship. Rachel Fan, Chief Executive Officer of G-NiiB GenieBiome, Dr Charles Hu, Founder & CEO of Ryoden Medical Holdings Ltd, and Dr Kenneth Tsang, Chief Executive Officer Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital, explored prospects for healthcare and biotechnology in Hong Kong. On the morning of the next day (6 December), young entrepreneurs including Edmund Chan, COO & Co-founder, Meat the Next Company Limited, Arthur Lam, Co-founder and CEO of Negawatt Technology Limited and Jerry Tam, Advisor of OnePile Tech Ltd, discussed challenges and opportunities encountered in their entrepreneurial journey and their views on the business environment in Hong Kong.

Global business representatives visit key development projects in Hong Kong

In addition to the Forum, FHKBAW’s overseas member associates visited key development projects in Hong Kong, including the Kai Tak Sports Park, Construction Innovation and Technology Application Centre and The Hong Kong Palace Museum to understand the latest developments in Hong Kong and experience its unique role as a hub for cultural and artistic exchanges and innovation and technology.

The Hong Kong Forum is the FHKBAW's annual flagship event. The Federation, founded in 2000, comprises a network of 48 business associations with about 11,000 business executives and professionals from 37 countries and regions as its members.

© Scoop Media

