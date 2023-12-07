AA Insurance Helping To Prepare And Build More Resilient Communities With Student Volunteer Army

AA Insurance has today announced it is partnering with Student Volunteer Army (SVA) to help prepare and build more resilient communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Established in 2010, New Zealand charity Student Volunteer Army mobilised 11,000 students to help with the clean-up following the 7.1 magnitude Canterbury earthquake. Since then, SVA has mobilised tens of thousands of student volunteers in local New Zealand communities and given them the skills to respond in a crisis, while empowering volunteers to build stronger communities through volunteering for generations to come.

Elissa Downey, AA Insurance Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, says, “We believe stronger, more resilient communities help protect our customers and their belongings, and this is particularly important as severe weather events are becoming more frequent. Our data show that communities and households that are well-prepared and connected with each other, recover stronger, should misfortune or disaster strike.

“We are proud to be partnering with Student Volunteer Army to champion youth volunteering and inspire young people to volunteer in a way that is meaningful and enriches both them and their communities,” said Downey.

Emily Byrne, Student Volunteer Army CEO, says, “We are thrilled to have AA Insurance’s support and to work with them to continue our legacy of empowering primary, secondary, and tertiary aged young people in Aotearoa to find and create their own meaningful volunteering opportunities. AA Insurance has a great reputation for the work they do for their customers, and we are happy to help play a little part in that.”

Student Volunteer Army adds to AA Insurance’s partnerships portfolio of New Zealand organisations that are making a meaningful difference, alongside Eden Park via its Big Little Sponsorship sports grant and Variety – the Children’s Charity.

© Scoop Media

