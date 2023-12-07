HP New Zealand Announces The 2023 Partner Award Winners
The HP Partner Awards acknowledge the success of HP’s partners over the past year
Auckland, 7 December 2023 – HP New Zealand has revealed the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards following a night of celebration at Shed 10 in Auckland with over 300 guests.
The winners for this year’s awards have raised the bar yet again, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and impactful customer solutions through the use of HP technology. Notable awards included Services Partner of the Year, SMB Partner of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Commercial PC Partner of the Year, Distributor of the Year and recognition of Sustainability. Individuals were also recognised for their achievements in categories across distribution and channel sales.
“Year on year we continue to be blown away by the high calibre of solutions our New Zealand partner network develop for their customers, and this year is no different,” says Tracey Brewer, Commercial Channel Manager at HP New Zealand.
“Our partners are a huge part of who we are here at HP and we are delighted to be able to acknowledge their hard work and commitment to deliver above and beyond the call of duty.
“We’re constantly impressed by their work especially with so many partners taking on our Amplify Program including Amplify Impact. Our combined efforts can generate meaningful impact on Climate Action, Human Rights and Digital Equity more than ever before.
“It is wonderful to be able to reflect on the year that was and to generate excitement for what’s to come in 2024. A huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists, they are all very well deserved.”
A notable individual award went to Justin Tye as HP Legend for 2023 for his extraordinary contribution to the New Zealand IT industry. From his tenure at HP New Zealand to founding successful distributor company, Exeed, his commitment to the channel, collaboration with HP, and creating a positive work environment has garnered admiration and respect from his peers.
The HP Partner Awards celebrates the excellence of partners within HP New Zealand’s ecosystem, honouring their outstanding performance, commitment to serving customers, sustained growth and their delivery of innovative solutions. The categories of Distribution Sales Person, Sustainability Partner and Channel Sales Person are nominated by the channel itself.
For a full list of HP Partner Awards 2023 finalists and winners, please see below.
2023 Awards Categories
Finalists
Winner
Acquisition Partner
Acquire
Cyclone
New Era Technology
Securecom
Cyclone
Channel Sales Person
Candice Donovan - Softsource
Iris Chen - PB Tech
Jackson Cropp - Cyclone
Jonathan Smith - New Era Technology
Lauren Patterson - Acquire
Leyton Kendall - Securecom
Lillian Zhang - PB Tech
Neth Ky - Datacom
Sean Murphy - Spark
Vince Eggels - The Laptop Company
Jackson Cropp - Cyclone
Commercial PC Partner
One New Zealand
Janty Bondwell
New Era Technology
Datec Fiji
Elite Business Systems
New Era Technology
Digital Manufacturing
Aarque
Graphics
Computaleta
BDL
OEM
Computaleta
Distribution Sales Person
Jeff Griffin from Ingram
Micro
Jitender Oberoi - Dove
Luke Mitchell - Ingram Micro
Max Wong - Dicker Data
Neil Kennerley - Dicker Data
Stephen Chapman - Dove
Jeff Griffin
Distributor
Dicker
Data
Dove
Dynamic Supplies
Ingram Micro
Sektor
Ingram Micro
Enterprise PC Partner
Acquire
Datacom
PB Tech
Spark
The Laptop Company
PB Tech
HP Legend
Justin Tye
Marketing Excellence
Acquire
The Laptop Company
Cyclone
PB Tech
Spark
Spark
Poly Partner
Cyclone
Datacom
PB Tech
Ricoh
Ricoh
Print Partner
BDL
OEM
PB Tech
BDL
Retailer
Harvey Norman
Noel Leeming Group
PB Tech
Noel Leeming Group
Services Partner
Cyclone
Datacom
Janty Bondwell
PB Tech
The Laptop Company
Datacom
SMB Partner
ECL Group Technology
IT Partners
Kordia
Liquid IT
Skypoint Technologies
SmartIT Management
Telco Technology Services
ECL Group Technology
Sustainability Partner
BDL
Datacom
The Laptop Company
The Laptop Company