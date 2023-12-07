HP New Zealand Announces The 2023 Partner Award Winners

The HP Partner Awards acknowledge the success of HP’s partners over the past year

Auckland, 7 December 2023 – HP New Zealand has revealed the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards following a night of celebration at Shed 10 in Auckland with over 300 guests.

The winners for this year’s awards have raised the bar yet again, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and impactful customer solutions through the use of HP technology. Notable awards included Services Partner of the Year, SMB Partner of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Commercial PC Partner of the Year, Distributor of the Year and recognition of Sustainability. Individuals were also recognised for their achievements in categories across distribution and channel sales.

“Year on year we continue to be blown away by the high calibre of solutions our New Zealand partner network develop for their customers, and this year is no different,” says Tracey Brewer, Commercial Channel Manager at HP New Zealand.

“Our partners are a huge part of who we are here at HP and we are delighted to be able to acknowledge their hard work and commitment to deliver above and beyond the call of duty.

“We’re constantly impressed by their work especially with so many partners taking on our Amplify Program including Amplify Impact. Our combined efforts can generate meaningful impact on Climate Action, Human Rights and Digital Equity more than ever before.

“It is wonderful to be able to reflect on the year that was and to generate excitement for what’s to come in 2024. A huge congratulations to all our winners and finalists, they are all very well deserved.”

A notable individual award went to Justin Tye as HP Legend for 2023 for his extraordinary contribution to the New Zealand IT industry. From his tenure at HP New Zealand to founding successful distributor company, Exeed, his commitment to the channel, collaboration with HP, and creating a positive work environment has garnered admiration and respect from his peers.

The HP Partner Awards celebrates the excellence of partners within HP New Zealand’s ecosystem, honouring their outstanding performance, commitment to serving customers, sustained growth and their delivery of innovative solutions. The categories of Distribution Sales Person, Sustainability Partner and Channel Sales Person are nominated by the channel itself.

For a full list of HP Partner Awards 2023 finalists and winners, please see below.

2023 Awards Categories

Finalists

Winner

Acquisition Partner

Acquire

Cyclone

New Era Technology

Securecom

Cyclone

Channel Sales Person

Candice Donovan - Softsource

Iris Chen - PB Tech

Jackson Cropp - Cyclone

Jonathan Smith - New Era Technology

Lauren Patterson - Acquire

Leyton Kendall - Securecom

Lillian Zhang - PB Tech

Neth Ky - Datacom

Sean Murphy - Spark

Vince Eggels - The Laptop Company

Jackson Cropp - Cyclone

Commercial PC Partner

One New Zealand

Janty Bondwell

New Era Technology

Datec Fiji

Elite Business Systems

New Era Technology

Digital Manufacturing

Aarque Graphics

Computaleta

BDL

OEM

Computaleta

Distribution Sales Person

Jeff Griffin from Ingram Micro

Jitender Oberoi - Dove

Luke Mitchell - Ingram Micro

Max Wong - Dicker Data

Neil Kennerley - Dicker Data

Stephen Chapman - Dove

Jeff Griffin

Distributor

Dicker Data

Dove

Dynamic Supplies

Ingram Micro

Sektor

Ingram Micro

Enterprise PC Partner

Acquire

Datacom

PB Tech

Spark

The Laptop Company

PB Tech

HP Legend

Justin Tye

Marketing Excellence

Acquire

The Laptop Company

Cyclone

PB Tech

Spark

Spark

Poly Partner

Cyclone

Datacom

PB Tech

Ricoh

Ricoh

Print Partner

BDL

OEM

PB Tech

BDL

Retailer

Harvey Norman

Noel Leeming Group

PB Tech

Noel Leeming Group

Services Partner

Cyclone

Datacom

Janty Bondwell

PB Tech

The Laptop Company

Datacom

SMB Partner

ECL Group Technology

IT Partners

Kordia

Liquid IT

Skypoint Technologies

SmartIT Management

Telco Technology Services

ECL Group Technology

Sustainability Partner

BDL

Datacom

The Laptop Company

The Laptop Company

