Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For NZ Post’s Application To Acquire Certain Courier Business Assets Of PBT

Friday, 8 December 2023, 10:08 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from New Zealand Post Limited seeking clearance for it, or any interconnected body corporate, to acquire certain courier business assets of PBT Group Limited (PBT). Specifically, NZ Post seeks to acquire PBT’s existing contracts with businesses who have signed contracts to use PBT’s courier services.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “NZ Post/PBT” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 21 December 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 7 February 2024. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

