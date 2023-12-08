Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank Reminds Retailers To Train New Cash Handlers On Fake Note Detection

Friday, 8 December 2023, 10:20 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Retailers are being reminded to take the time to train new cash handling staff on the fast and easy ways to spot fake banknotes.

“New Zealand doesn’t have a huge counterfeiting problem, and the fake banknotes we do see are low quality and easily detected using the look-feel-tilt method,” says Graeme Denny, Senior Manager of Cash Services at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua, “but sometimes scammers take advantage of busy holiday seasons and inexperienced staff to try it on.”

“Accepting a fake is a hit on the retailer’s bottom-line and upsetting for staff caught out. We encourage retailers to take a few moments to train or remind their team on the simple steps that take no time at all, particularly when taking on new staff.

“Passing fake notes or coins is illegal. We encourage cash handlers to turn away people trying to hand over fake cash if doing so doesn’t put anyone’s safety at risk. If you do end up stuck with a counterfeit then put it in an envelope straight away to preserve evidence.

“Report all attempts to police and do take down descriptions, vehicle number plates, and keep CCTV footage. The police take counterfeiting seriously and have made several arrests this year.

“New Zealand has a very low rate of counterfeiting due to our multiple security features which can be checked easily. Not one of our security features has been successfully compromised.

“We have videos, updated posters and other training materials on our website, and we’ll be using social media advertising over the summer season including video tips,” says Mr Denny.

Top tips

  • Look for intact plastic windows, sharp detailed printing and the see-through puzzle pattern or watermark depending on the generation of the banknote.
  • Feel for the smooth plastic surface, except for the raised printing on larger features, and tear-resistant strength.
  • Tilt the latest generation banknotes to see a spark line roll along the small bird and hologram features reacting in the big window.

More information

How to spot a fake banknote

Resources for detecting counterfeit cash

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 