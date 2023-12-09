MHI & ADNOC Sign Agreement To Explore Low Carbon Collaboration Opportunities To Build Blue NH3 And Blue H2 Value Chains

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and ADNOC signed an agreement on December 6 memorializing their intent to explore potential opportunities for collaboration on the development of value chains for blue NH3 and blue H2. (the "Agreement").

MHI will act as a technology solution provider to support decarbonization of oil and gas production sites owned by ADNOC and the development of businesses to produce blue hydrogen and blue ammonia while creating demand for these resources the world over. The two companies will seek to complement each other's strengths and create synergies between ADNOC's assets and MHI's related technologies, with the aim of accelerating the development of the hydrogen and ammonia businesses, as well as carrying out initiatives with a view to supporting efforts to achieve net zero emissions globally.

MHI has a wide range of technology that can help accelerate the energy transition, including hydrogen-fired gas turbines and ammonia-fired gas turbines, ammonia co-fired boilers and hydrogen production equipment, and expects to utilize the knowledge it has gained through previous projects such as proof-of-concept testing at Takasago Hydrogen Park to increase the feasibility of products and provide support for ADNOC's ambition to achieve net zero by 2045.

On the signing of the Agreement, Dr. Hitoshi Kaguchi, Senior Executive Vice President at MHI who is responsible for energy transition and the expansion of growth fields, said, "It is great honor to be able to collaborate with a leading company in decarbonizing hard-to-abate industry sectors, and in developing a low carbon fuel value chain globally. We are looking forward to contributing to ADNOC's net zero ambition through our reliable technology in the coming projects under this Agreement."

Mr. Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC's Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth said, "This partnership is a continuation of the UAE's long standing and mutually successful strategic bi-lateral relationship with Japan. By matching Mitsubishi's related technologies with our assets, we will not only assess opportunities to develop the important hydrogen and ammonia value chains but also explore synergies that have the potential to benefit ADNOC and the broader new energies eco-system. Our combined expertise and commitment to advancing climate neutral technologies holds great potential to accelerate our own journey to net zero by 2045."The two companies will use the momentum of this Agreement to provide support for the building of hydrogen and ammonia supply chains to meet demand for industries such as power generation all over the world and to act as leaders in efforts to build carbon-neutral societies as quickly as possible.

