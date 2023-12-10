Otago Powerball Player Wins $8.25 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Otago will be celebrating in style after winning $8.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the eighteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $8.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Whakatāne. The couple are looking forward to helping the future generations with their win.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Newtown in Wellington, and on MyLotto to players from Napier and Carterton.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Victory on the Spot in Nelson.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion starts tomorrow and this year we’re guaranteeing three millionaires for 2024! All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 10 December and 7.30pm Saturday 30 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 13 14 October $6 million Greenmeadows New World Napier 14 18 October $4.5 million Countdown Botany Auckland 15 28 October $6.3 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 November $8.3 million MyLotto Hamilton 17 25 November $8.3 million Halfway Store Whakatāne 18 9 December $8.25 million MyLotto Otago

