Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Otago Powerball Player Wins $8.25 Million

Sunday, 10 December 2023, 7:39 am
Press Release: lotto nz

A lucky Powerball player from Otago will be celebrating in style after winning $8.25 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the eighteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $8.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Whakatāne. The couple are looking forward to helping the future generations with their win.

Three other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Woolworths Newtown in Wellington, and on MyLotto to players from Napier and Carterton.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Victory on the Spot in Nelson.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ’s Christmas promotion starts tomorrow and this year we’re guaranteeing three millionaires for 2024! All Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 10 December and 7.30pm Saturday 30 December will be in the draw to win one of three extra $1 million prizes.

At Lotto NZ we take responsible gambling seriously, so we’re reminding our customers if they’re giving any of our products as presents over the Christmas period to only gift them to adults.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

          
  Date  Prize  Store  Location  
01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 
02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 
03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 
05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 
06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 
07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 
08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 
10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 
11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 
12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 
13 14 October $6 million Greenmeadows New World Napier 
14 18 October $4.5 million Countdown Botany Auckland 
15 28 October $6.3 million MyLotto Auckland 
16 11 November $8.3 million MyLotto Hamilton 
17 25 November $8.3 million Halfway Store Whakatāne 
18 9 December $8.25 million MyLotto Otago 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from lotto nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 