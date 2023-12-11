Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rugged Valley Showcases New Zealand-Made Durability In Car Seat Covers

Monday, 11 December 2023, 9:45 am
Press Release: Rugged Valley

Rugged Valley, a New Zealand-based leader in vehicle protection accessories, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to quality and local production with its range of heavy-duty car seat covers, floor mats, and dash mats. Designed to withstand the toughest conditions, Rugged Valley's products are engineered to protect vehicle interiors from sand, mud, dirt, and grime, ensuring a clean and well-maintained look for a variety of vehicles.

Catering to a broad spectrum of vehicle brands including Ford, Holden, Hyundai, Isuzu, Mazda and Volkswagen, Rugged Valley offers custom-fit solutions for a diverse range of vehicles. From ATVs and quads to SUVs, wagons, tractors, trucks, utes, and vans, their products are tailored to meet the specific needs of each vehicle model, providing a precise and secure fit.

Renowned for their durability, Rugged Valley's seat covers, floor mats, and dash mats are 100% made in New Zealand. This local production not only ensures high-quality standards but also supports the New Zealand economy. The company's dedication to local manufacturing is a testament to its commitment to delivering the best to its customers, both in terms of product quality and ethical business practices.

Rugged Valley continues to innovate and expand its product range, all while maintaining the core values of quality and local production that have defined the brand since its inception.

For more information about Rugged Valley's products and their commitment to New Zealand-made quality, visit their website at Rugged Valley NZ.

