Statistics NZ Accepts Restructure Process Flawed, But Presses Ahead With Job Cuts

Monday, 11 December 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: PSA

The PSA is disappointed Statistics NZ is pressing ahead with a restructure that will result in the loss of 28 jobs.

"This will be a shock to many workers and their whānau this close to Christmas and our hearts go out to them - this was not a restructure that made sense to the PSA and still does not," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

Statistics NZ said the restructure would save $2.4m.

"While Statistics NZ claims the restructure does not impact its core functions, given the size of savings planned we find this hard to agree with. We remain concerned that its ability to deliver the quality collection and analysis of data that businesses and communities depend on will be affected.

"We are also worried the changes will see greater workloads imposed on some staff.

Statistics NZ originally gave staff just five working days to provide feedback. But the agency backed down following objection from the PSA and extended the consultation period by a further three days.

"Eight days is still a very compressed time for workers to consider the restructure. This whole process has been flawed from the get-go - both timing this close to the Christmas when everyone is tired and looking forward to a summer break and the unreasonable consultation period.

"We appreciate that CE Mark Sowden acknowledged our feedback in the decision document, that it ‘was rushed, poorly implemented and inequitable.’

"Further significant cuts are coming under the new Government’s misguided policy of cutting investment in public services so this example is a timely reminder of the care all public sector agencies must take when making decisions that affect the livelihoods of their workforce.

"We support the Government’s commitment to better public services, but that requires greater resources, not this slash and burn approach.

"Over the coming months the PSA will be proudly standing together with members to defend their valuable work serving the New Zealand public," said Duane Leo.

