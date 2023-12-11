STILL New Zealand's Most Popular 7 Seater SUV

As we head into the warmer months, it's only natural that more and more Kiwis are looking to scoop up the whanau and set off on their summer getaways. With our country's beautiful but varied terrain, it's no wonder that the 7-seater SUV is a popular choice for New Zealand families. They provide ample space to ensure everyone is comfortable, cargo capacity to fit everything you need for your adventure, and then pair it with enough performance and power to get you wherever you need to go!

But not all 7-seater SUVs are created equal, yet time and time again the Mitsubishi Outlander has held its ground as one of the best-selling vehicles in New Zealand - and as 2023 draws to a close, we can see that this is not set to change. With a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the Outlander continues to impress, setting the benchmark for family-friendly SUVs and holding its position as the best-selling 7-seater SUV in New Zealand.

The Mitsubishi Outlander has been a dominant force in the New Zealand sales chart for the past 4 years, effortlessly taking the number one spot for best selling vehicle in both 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the ripples of the previous year's supply chain issues caught up with Mitsubishi, acting as a speed bump to the Outlander’s relentless momentum.

“The car industry is currently a game of arrivals and in many cases, what we’re seeing is sales from some brands that were transacted up to 12 months ago.” says Reece Congdon, Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand head of Marketing.

While other brands may have a head start on the Mitsubishi Outlander in 2023, New Zealand’s favourite 7 seater SUV isn’t going down without a fight, making an incredibly strong comeback in the final quarter of the year.

“We've seen our supply severely constrained over this quarter, but have strong supply coming onboard as the year goes on” says Congdon.

A History of Excellence

From 2020 to 2022, the Mitsubishi Outlander was crowned as New Zealand's top-selling vehicle. Its dominance on the roads is a testament to its innovative design, superior performance, and value for money. Mitsubishi has always been reactive to the needs of their loyal fanbase, especially those in New Zealand, and the release of the Next Gen Outlander was further evidence of this, checking all the boxes that Kiwis wanted. It's this commitment to innovation that not only led to the Outlander being the highest-selling 7-seater SUV in 2023 but also the impressive reception and dominant sale figures seen with the release of the much anticipated PHEV variant.

Sales Figures and Market Dominance

While this year we saw the Mitsubishi Outlander drop to the 6th slot for overall vehicle sales, mostly due to supply difficulties, it still cemented it as the best-selling 7-seater SUV. Lack of available stock has been reflected in this year’s sales after its explosive performance in 2022, however, the year is not quite done yet, and Mitsubishi is looking to finish strong. In October 2023 alone, eager Kiwis scooped up 529 Outlanders, shooting the beloved medium-sized SUV back up to the second-place slot. As of writing this, year-to-date sales figures are sitting at 31,154, showing that Kiwis truly can't get enough of the Next Gen Outlander. While it may have been inched out from the top spot for best-selling SUV by the Toyota Rav4, at the end of the day the Rav4 is a 5 seater, while the Outlander is a 7 seater - so for larger families, there's no comparison—Outlanders to Rav4s, apples to oranges.

What Makes the Mitsubishi Outlander So Popular in NZ?

What exactly makes the Outlander so irresistible to Kiwi motorists? Firstly, the latest Outlander saw a major redesign; it's sleek, modern, and aggressive, making it a real head-turner on the roads. The interior doesn't disappoint either - being spacious and comfortable, designed with family needs in mind. With seven seats, there's ample room for everyone, making it the perfect choice for families after a daily runner as well as a trusted companion on longer road trips.

Couple this style and comfort with Mitsubishi's reputation for reliability, and it becomes increasingly apparent why New Zealanders love the Outlander. This SUV comes packed with advanced safety technologies and high-tech features that ensure a smooth and secure driving experience. The Outlander PHEV variant was an incredibly popular addition to the lineup, acting as many Kiwis’ introduction to electric vehicle technology.

Affordability is another key factor driving the Outlander's popularity. Despite its premium features, the Outlander is priced competitively, offering excellent value for money. This makes it an accessible choice for a wide range of consumers, from families to individuals seeking a reliable and stylish vehicle.

The final icing on the cake is the inclusion of Mitsubishi's Diamond Advantage Warranty - the best new car warranty available in New Zealand. This warranty includes a 5-year/ 130,000 km new vehicle warranty, a 10-year / 160,000 km powertrain warranty, 5 years of premium roadside assistance and even an 8-year / 160,000 km warranty specific to the lithium-ion battery in the PHEV variant.

Mitsubishi Outlander Continues Reign as New Zealand's Top 7-Seater SUV

With its consistent performance and well-earned loyal fanbase, the Mitsubishi Outlander deserves its status as the most popular 7-seater SUV in New Zealand. It is apparent that Mitsubishi plans to keep this incredible momentum going forward, so don't expect to see the popular SUV leaving the sales charts any time soon.

It's hard to fault everything the Outlander has to offer - but to understand how great the driving experience is, you need to get behind the wheel! If you are looking to book a test drive of the Next Generation Mitsubishi Outlander, get in touch with Simon Lucas Mitsubishi today.

