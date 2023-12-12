Systems Restored At Christchurch Airport After Lightning Strikes

Airways New Zealand says all systems at Christchurch
International Airport are now operational
again.
Airways New Zealand's General Manager People
and Partnerships, Jamie Gray, says lightning strikes had
earlier affected some of the critical infrastructure at the
airport, resulting in some flights being cancelled or
diverted, though the airport remained open.
Note to
editors:
Any queries about affected flights should be
directed to the relevant
airline.
