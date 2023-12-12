Systems Restored At Christchurch Airport After Lightning Strikes

Airways New Zealand says all systems at Christchurch International Airport are now operational again.

Airways New Zealand's General Manager People and Partnerships, Jamie Gray, says lightning strikes had earlier affected some of the critical infrastructure at the airport, resulting in some flights being cancelled or diverted, though the airport remained open.

Note to editors:

Any queries about affected flights should be directed to the relevant airline.

