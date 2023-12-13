NZ Post Delivering 2.2 Million Parcels Per Week In The Lead Up To Christmas Day

NZ Post is working hard to deliver about 2.2 million parcels per week in the final push before Christmas Day, with 16.9 million parcels expected to be delivered in total this busy season.

NZ Post Chief Customer Officer Bryan Dobson says he’s proud of the way the NZ Post teams are working around the clock to get Kiwis’ parcels under the tree in time.

“This is the busiest time of year for NZ Post, and we plan for the increased number of parcels well in advance. Last week we delivered 2.24 million parcels following the Black Friday sales – our biggest week of the year. This week we are expecting to deliver about 2.2 million parcels, and this will continue right up until Christmas Eve, when NZ Post couriers will be the last van in the driveway before Santa arrives.”

“The deadlines for sending parcels are fast approaching. Our Economy and Courier deadlines for sending overseas have now passed – but you might still be able to meet the Express deadline for a select few countries if you get organised today. You can check the international Express deadlines at www.nzpost.co.nz/personal/christmas-sending-dates-2023.”

“Customers still have a couple of days for sending parcels within New Zealand. Parcels sent within New Zealand need to be sent by Monday 18 December for economy and by Wednesday 20 December for courier.”

NZ Post encourages Kiwis to get ready for receiving parcels by downloading the NZ Post app, where you can also set up an Authority To Leave for signature required items, with instructions such as ‘leave under the BBQ cover’ to keep items safe and secure.

Help keep your NZ Post Couriers and Posties safe this busy season

NZ Post is also asking New Zealanders to help keep your Couriers and Posties safe this busy season as they’re out and about delivering millions of parcels and mail items in the lead up to Christmas Day.

NZ Post Chief People Officer Monica Ayers has some safety tips for New Zealanders who are expecting deliveries.

“NZ Post Couriers and Posties are out delivering hundreds of parcels to Kiwi households every day and they do come across some hazards that customers can help with.

Please keep dogs secure on your property so that deliveries can be safely made

Please keep an eye out for Posties on bikes, Paxsters, or walking as you reverse out of driveways

Please keep an eye out for Couriers in vans as you are driving – they are often pulled over, or in driveways to make deliveries

Please call the Police if you see any NZ Post Courier or Postie being abused or threatened by a member of the public

Please treat our customer contact centre people with respect

NZ Post has a zero tolerance stance on abuse, violence and discrimination towards NZ Post Couriers, Posties and contact centre staff.

“We know that this time of year can be stressful and tensions can be high. We are asking New Zealanders to be patient, considerate and careful, to help keep everyone safe,” says Monica.

