Silver Fern Farms – Appointment Of New Chief Executive

Silver Fern Farms has today announced that Dan Boulton has been appointed to be the new Chief Executive of Silver Fern Farms. The appointment will take effect from February 2024.

Boulton is currently Silver Fern Farms’ Chief Supply Chain Officer, having been with the company for over six and a half years. Prior to this, he held roles in the seafood, horticulture and forestry industries.

Silver Fern Farms Co-Chair Rob Hewett says that the recruitment process was extensive and attracted a range of candidates.

“We are fortunate to have been able to consider many high-calibre candidates for the role, including some from overseas,” says Hewett.

“However, the Board felt that not only does Dan already have a breadth of understanding of the business, he is also the right person to lead the company through the current challenges in market and continue the company’s momentum,” he says.

Incoming Chief Executive Dan Boulton says he is excited about taking on the challenge of leading such a great New Zealand company, and despite the current market conditions, is optimistic about the opportunities ahead for Silver Fern Farms and its farmer partners.

“I know from my current role that all our partners across our supply chain are hurting at present. However, this is a moment in time, and I’m confident Silver Fern Farms’ focus on executing its strategy and managing cost will see the company and our partners recover strongly,” he says.

Simon Limmer will stay as Chief Executive through to early February when Boulton’s appointment begins.

