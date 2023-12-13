Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Silver Fern Farms – Appointment Of New Chief Executive

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:36 am
Press Release: Silver Fern Farms

Silver Fern Farms has today announced that Dan Boulton has been appointed to be the new Chief Executive of Silver Fern Farms. The appointment will take effect from February 2024.

Boulton is currently Silver Fern Farms’ Chief Supply Chain Officer, having been with the company for over six and a half years. Prior to this, he held roles in the seafood, horticulture and forestry industries.

Silver Fern Farms Co-Chair Rob Hewett says that the recruitment process was extensive and attracted a range of candidates.

“We are fortunate to have been able to consider many high-calibre candidates for the role, including some from overseas,” says Hewett.

“However, the Board felt that not only does Dan already have a breadth of understanding of the business, he is also the right person to lead the company through the current challenges in market and continue the company’s momentum,” he says.

Incoming Chief Executive Dan Boulton says he is excited about taking on the challenge of leading such a great New Zealand company, and despite the current market conditions, is optimistic about the opportunities ahead for Silver Fern Farms and its farmer partners.

“I know from my current role that all our partners across our supply chain are hurting at present. However, this is a moment in time, and I’m confident Silver Fern Farms’ focus on executing its strategy and managing cost will see the company and our partners recover strongly,” he says.

Simon Limmer will stay as Chief Executive through to early February when Boulton’s appointment begins.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Silver Fern Farms on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments. More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 