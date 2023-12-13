Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pax8 Named In Marketplace Report By Leading Analyst Firm

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Pax8

Auckland, New Zealand (December 13, 2023)Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has been recognized in The Marketplace Development Platforms Landscape, Q4 2023 report, published by Forrester, a world-leading research firm. The report identifies notable vendors among marketplace development platforms and the value they offer partners.

“The IT channel is at an inflection point, as new partner types are emerging and buying behaviours are shifting,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Strategy Officer at Pax8. “Our Marketplace sits at the heart of the modern ecosystem, providing the advanced capabilities our partners need to succeed in the evolving landscape. As we deliver on the long-term value creation through our Marketplace, our partners will be exposed to a revolutionary experience where they can orchestrate their entire customer lifecycle through customisable solutions and data-driven insights.”

The features of the Pax8 Marketplace align distinctly with where the market is going. It provides partners with a suite of product growth lenses to pinpoint untapped revenue opportunities, detect security vulnerabilities, and curate solutions, improving their go-to-market approach. Through advanced data analytics and buying patterns, it suggests the next best component, allowing partners to enhance their solution stacks. The data-driven customer-centric Marketplace will enable partners to reimagine their entire portfolio, preparing them for the future state of the industry.

“In addition to listening to our partners to understand their needs, we follow analyst firms, like Forrester, to anticipate where the market is going and how trends are shifting,” continued Walsh. “Our Marketplace is purpose-built for our partners, enabling their success in the modern ecosystem.”

Notable callouts from the report:

  • Marketplaces offer partners longer-term value creation.
  • Marketplaces lessen the reliance on product margins.
  • Marketplaces drive higher lifetime value from increased customer appeal.
  • Platform business models will ultimately define the strategy and economics of every industry.

To view The Marketplace Development Platforms Landscape report, visit www.Forrester.com (report available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.)

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

